Batter Leus du Plooy was named Derbyshire captain across all formats for the 2023 campaign

Middlesex have signed Derbyshire club captain Leus du Plooy from next season on a deal until the end of 2028.

The 28-year-old South African batter turned down a new contract with Derbyshire to move to the London club.

He joined the East Midlands county in 2019 and has scored more than 5,000 runs across all formats since, including 981 this campaign so far at an average of 98.10.

Du Plooy said the move after five seasons was "not an easy decision".

"I'm truly grateful for the opportunity Derbyshire granted me to play county cricket back in 2019. It is a club which will always make up a special part of my cricketing journey," he added external-link .

Middlesex's director of cricket, Alan Coleman, added external-link : "Leus is a player that we have admired for a long time, and he will make a significant difference to our squad in all forms of the game."

Derbyshire head of cricket Mickey Arthur told BBC Radio Derby: "He is honestly like a son to me, we are really, really close, so I'm very disappointed that he's leaving because his cricket and his batting has gone to another level.

"He has been incredibly happy at Derbyshire, he has loved every minute playing here and he regards this as his home.

"But the thing I really enjoy about him is the fact he likes being uncomfortable. He doesn't want to get to a point in his career where he is clearly comfortable because he doesn't think that brings the best out of his game.

"So he wants to go and be uncomfortable again and try to carve a niche for himself at another county, which I do understand."