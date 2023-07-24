Ben Wells: Wicketkeeper-batter signs one-year Gloucestershire extension
Last updated on .From the section Cricket
Gloucestershire wicketkeeper-batter Ben Wells has signed a one-year extension with the club until the end of 2024.
The 22-year-old played in eight of the county's 12 T20 Blast matches this season, scoring 93 runs and hitting 43 from 22 balls against Hampshire Hawks.
Wells made his List-A debut in 2021 and scored a career-best 76 in the 2022 Royal London Cup against Warwickshire.
"We're really pleased Ben has signed on for next season," said head coach Dale Benkenstein.
"It's been a tricky couple of years for Ben with injuries, but, despite these setbacks, we've seen some real promise in first-team white ball cricket.
"Ben has proven he can score 360 degrees, and we've witnessed some exciting performances, particularly against Hampshire Hawks in the Blast."