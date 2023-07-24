Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Fourth LV Insurance Ashes Test: England v Australia Venue: The Kia Oval Date: Thursday, 27 July Time: 11:00 BST Coverage: Live text commentary and in-play video clips on the BBC Sport website & app, plus BBC Test Match Special on BBC Sounds and BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra. Daily Today at the Test highlights on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer from 19:00 BST.

England have named an unchanged squad for the fifth and final Ashes Test, which begins at The Oval on Thursday.

Australia, who are 2-1 up in the series, retained the Ashes after the fourth Test was drawn at Old Trafford.

England will be hoping to draw the series 2-2, while Australia are seeking their first outright series win in England since 2001.

If England do make changes to their starting XI, seamers Ollie Robinson and Josh Tongue may come into contention.

England: Ben Stokes (Durham, captain), Moeen Ali (Warwickshire), James Anderson (Lancashire), Jonathan Bairstow (Yorkshire), Stuart Broad (Nottinghamshire), Harry Brook (Yorkshire), Zak Crawley (Kent), Ben Duckett (Nottinghamshire), Dan Lawrence (Essex), Ollie Robinson (Sussex), Joe Root (Yorkshire), Josh Tongue (Worcestershire), Chris Woakes (Warwickshire), Mark Wood (Durham).

If selected, the match is likely to be the final home Ashes Test for many England players.

The next series in the UK is in 2027, meaning the likes of James Anderson, 40, Stuart Broad, 37, Mark Wood, 33, and Chris Woakes, 34, could be playing against Australia for the final time.

Spinner Moeen Ali, 36, is unlikely to play beyond this series after only coming out of Test retirement to cover for the injured Jack Leach.

The next Ashes series in Australia is in the winter of 2025-26.