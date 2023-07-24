Close menu

The Ashes: Why was there no reserve day when it rained at the Old Trafford Test?

By Tom MallowsBBC Sport

comments216

Puddles on the outfield at Old Trafford
Just 30 overs were possible on the final two days of the fourth Ashes Test at Old Trafford

After two days of Manchester rain you would think some glorious Monday sunshine would be a welcome sight.

Not for England cricket fans.

Old Trafford briefly basking in the July sun rubbed salt into the wounds after the fourth Ashes Test was abandoned as a draw on Sunday following two days of heavy rain, ending England's hopes of winning the Ashes back from Australia.

Australia will retain the urn even if England level the five-Test series at 2-2 with victory at The Oval later this week. That is a hugely anticlimactic end to what has been a thrilling summer of Test cricket.

It left people asking the same questions: Why does rain stop cricket? Why was there not a reserve day? What can been done to speed up cricket?

This is not the first time rain has affected an Ashes series - England kept the urn courtesy of a soggy Old Trafford draw in 2013 - but it has once again opened up the debate about what cricket can do to try and avoid such scenarios in the future.

Why does rain stop cricket?

The covers came on at a wet Old Trafford
Match pitches and bowlers' run-ups are covered when it rains at most Test match grounds in England and Wales

There are straightforward practical reasons for this: player safety.

The outfield would become slippery in the rain so it would be dangerous for players fielding the ball, bowlers running in to bowl and batters running between the wickets to score runs.

The ball, pitch and outfield would also be damaged by the rain, further ruining the spectacle.

Play can continue in light rain, but it is ultimately for the umpires to decide whether it is safe.

Covers are moved onto the pitch and the bowlers' run-up area when it rains to protect them. The outfield remains uncovered but 'super soppers' and the excellent draining at most modern Test grounds mean it can dry quite quickly once it has stopped raining.

Why are there no reserve days for Test matches?

The World Test Championship final between Australia and India in June had a reserve day because it was a one-off match to determine the champion at the end of a two-year cycle.

But in a Test series the draw is a legitimate result, whether the match is hindered by weather or not. You do not just keep playing until one side wins.

A reserve day would also mean players, coaches, officials, venues, security and catering staff would have to make themselves available. But the increasingly packed cricket schedule means there is unlikely to be enough time to effectively turn five-day Test matches into six-day ones.

This Ashes series is being played over a six-week period in June and July to free up August for the third edition of the Hundred, which begins the day after the schedule fifth day at The Oval.

There are also Twenty20 internationals, one-day internationals and other domestic competitions to consider when organising a schedule, as well as the additional cost of booking venues, security and catering for an extra day that may not even happen.

Despite the frustration, England captain Ben Stokes is against the idea, telling Sky Sports:external-link "I probably wouldn't be on the side of saying there should be reserve days. Test cricket is five days."

Why can't cricket grounds have a roof?

General view of the Principality Stadium in Cardiff during an indoor cricket match
A indoor cricket series under the roof at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff between Great Britain and Rest of the World took place in October 2002

It has long been suggested that cricket follows tennis by putting a roof over cricket grounds - and this has been experimented with in the UK. But cricket grounds are considerably larger than other sports stadiums, meaning there are both design and cost issues that would make such an idea mostly unfeasible.

Cricket is also a sport that relies on outdoor conditions which would be lost if you made it an indoor game. That includes the grass on the pitch, which is carefully prepared by the ground staff and would not grow as well in artificial conditions.

Then there is the question of what happens if a batter hits the roof with the ball. Six runs and out?

Why can't they play longer when the weather is dry?

‘Retaining the Ashes is sweet, hollow & immoral’ – The Grade Cricketers

With the weekend Manchester rain having been widely predicted, it has been suggested more play could have been tagged on to the first three days, either through earlier starts, late finishes or both.

There are supposed to be 90 overs bowled in a day of Test cricket. The scheduled hours of play for this series are 11:00-18:00 BST split into three sessions, with an extra half an hour allowed at the end of the day to try to reach that 90-over mark. Any overs not bowled are then lost to the match.

There are also two scheduled breaks, lunch at 13:00-13:40 and tea at 15:40-16:00. The match is also paused for a brief drinks break halfway through each session.

In theory, time could be added at each end of the day, particularly given the long daylight hours during a British summer, something suggested by England batter Joe Root on Sunday.

"It doesn't get dark here in England until 10pm in the summer, why can't we just play until we bowl the overs?" Root told BBC Test Match Special. "There are so many different ways of trying to find opportunities to get as much play in as possible."

However, you can never be sure exactly how much play will be lost in the future, so you cannot accurately judge how many extra overs to play in the days beforehand.

Then there is the physical toll that comes with players being asked to play extra-long days, particularly with an already packed summer schedule.

There are also the same practical issues involving broadcast scheduling, catering and security that would make it difficult to change the hours of play at short notice, not least for ticket holders for example, who may have pre-arranged transport or accommodation.

However, some flexibility on this issue may be possible.

During a brief window of dry weather on Sunday it was announced that the players would take lunch at 12:20 before resuming at 13:00, leaving former England international Phil Tufnell puzzled on Test Match Special.

Can anything be done?

If you cannot change the hours of play, you can make efforts to speed it up to make sure the allotted 90 overs are bowled.

That target was never reached during the first three days of the Old Trafford Test and England and Australia were both fined for slow over rates during the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston.

It has been suggested that run penalties instead of fines for slow over rates would encourage teams to play as quickly as they can.

Fewer stoppages and shorter lunch and tea breaks have all been mooted to ensure that, when it is dry, we see as much play as possible.

  • Comment posted by riktheref, today at 15:23

    90 overs bowled per day has to be introduced, with adjustments for a serious injury, falls of wickets, a change of innings, or a security/rain break (although the latter could involve an increase of overs on a subsequent day). When I pay for a day ticket at a test match, I want to see a day's play, not batsmen asking for changes of gloves, captains taking ages to change their field, etc

    • Reply posted by wordsofwisdom, today at 15:25

      wordsofwisdom replied:
      But 'batsmen asking for changes of gloves, captains taking ages to change their field, etc' IS all in a games play is it not. Same in most sports.

  • Comment posted by default, today at 15:08

    While it is frustrating when it felt like England could do something special at OT, the poorer weather has also been a great relief during many occasions where the team weren't so great compared to the oppo. Win some, lose some - just a real shame in the context of this brilliant series. Test cricket can certainly deliver still and that's great to see.

    • Reply posted by gordyfifer, today at 15:59

      gordyfifer replied:
      was going to make comment on same lines- how often has the weather saved England. Just part and parcel of the game

  • Comment posted by Navers, today at 15:43

    Death, taxes, rain at Old Trafford during a Test match. However, I am not bothered about this. I am bothered about the fans getting short-changed with an average of 7 overs per day lost. That is not acceptable.

    • Reply posted by andy m, today at 15:47

      andy m replied:
      Yep. If Stokes had not

      1. instructed his bowlers to slow the over rate such that only 49 overs were bowled in the 1st two sessions on Weds, and
      2. continued to bat after lunch Friday so as to let his bestie go for a century

      The outcome might've been different

  • Comment posted by wordsofwisdom, today at 15:21

    You could have had the common sense to hold this article until the hysteria has blown over. Then people could comment objectively........or probably not at all, as they will have lost interest. England fans just need to calm down and take a deep breath.

    • Reply posted by lm1950, today at 15:44

      lm1950 replied:
      I don't think anyone's hysterical, we are all just disappointed that the Ashes have been ruined because of a washed-out game.

      This cannot be allowed to happen again. They need some sort of DLS-method for test cricket for rain-affected matches. England were so obviously going to win this match and a DLS-method would have encouraged Australia to bat aggressively - and it would have ensured a result

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 15:09

    Baseball has introduced a time clock for pitchers, this worked superbly when I attended a major league game in Miami this year. Suggest something similar is tried in cricket, if bowling team at fault, 1 run added to score, if batters at fault, 1 run deducted, etc this could help speed up over rates etc and get game moving

    • Reply posted by G-D, today at 15:48

      G-D replied:
      If you want to watch baseball stop trying to turn cricket into baseball

  • Comment posted by Peter Pan, today at 15:32

    Why does rain stop play? Because it’s an outdoor sport & you can’t play in wet conditions. Simples. Just call me a genius & let me know when you need another stupid question answered 🤪🤪👅👅

    • Reply posted by Dylan, today at 15:55

      Dylan replied:
      Yeah, it's not like footballers play in the rain or anything

  • Comment posted by Nibbo92, today at 15:23

    Start earlier.
    Time limit between end of over and start of next one.
    Tea gets cancelled if behind the rate.

    • Reply posted by fleuchary, today at 15:42

      fleuchary replied:
      As at Wimbledon, where the GOAT was warned for wasting time before serving.

  • Comment posted by Help Out to Eat Out, today at 15:27

    Given that up to 98 overs can be bowled on day 5 if there's been weather/light delays, why not enable this pre-emptively earlier on in a test if conditions towards the end are not favourable for playing?

    Also, the full 90 overs should be played in a day no longer how long it takes (excusing weather or light).

    Test matches in England should start at 10:30 as a default as well.

    • Reply posted by Roy Race, today at 15:32

      Roy Race replied:
      Spot on ...also why do they still have to have lunch and tea ..it’s not the 1870s. Have one break at say 2/2.30 for 30 minutes.

  • Comment posted by JurassicPark, today at 15:42

    It's swings and roundabouts, if the boot was on the other foot, England fans would be praying for rain. Having said that, I don't know why they couldn't start playing as soon as it stopped raining on Sunday, the players don't need lunch, they'd done nothing all morning and should have had something to eat whilst it was raining. There is no reason not to start at 10.30am and finish at 7pm.

  • Comment posted by richie , today at 15:48

    Cramming an Ashes series in to accommodate the Hundred... The mind boggles...

  • Comment posted by The Truth is, today at 15:35

    Always have a reserve day (and get rid of the Hundred that necessitates back to back tests).

    Always insist on 90 overs a day (less an allowance for a change of innings) so spectators stop being ripped off, and fine teams on sliding scale for failing to do so.

    Allow earlier starts or later finishes for play (Sky use the time to waffle ahead of or after play anyway so just use it for play!).

    Easy

    • Reply posted by oldshabbers, today at 16:01

      oldshabbers replied:
      Back to back tests have been played for many years both in England and everywhere else. The 100 is irrelevant.

  • Comment posted by barry, today at 15:31

    The weather in Manchester as been equal to anywhere in UK this Summer.How many games up and down the country didn’t finish because of rain last week.Sat/Sun we’re unfortunate and if results in earlier tests had gone Englands way then we wouldn’t be having all this moaning.

  • Comment posted by AndyR, today at 15:31

    I think Roots idea of playing until 10pm or until the light fades is valid. Could we even start at 10am or even 9am - I know that people suggest the dew could be a factor in starting earlier so I understand we may not be able to start at 9am but I would’ve thought 10am is a valid start time.

    • Reply posted by Plantsman, today at 15:38

      Plantsman replied:
      dew would not be a factor if you run a rope around half hour before play

  • Comment posted by andy m, today at 15:38

    It's been 84 years since the last Timeless Test. In the interim there's been many weather affected series & England has quite often mastered the use of the weather to their advantage.

    If it wasn't the weather, it would be something else they'd be whinging about. The fundamental problem, whether it's the boo boys in the crowds or the Long Room, is the inability to accept a result.

  • Comment posted by mquinn29, today at 15:39

    Why on earth aren't test grounds forced to have covers that actually cover the whole surface? It would be easy to drain water off the top

    • Reply posted by andy m, today at 16:02

      andy m replied:
      They do. But the game can't be played in the rain and the ground 'sweats' under covers.

  • Comment posted by Noshaq, today at 15:41

    Doubt this article would have been written had England won regardless of the rain. Rubbish.

  • Comment posted by Paul Sutton , today at 15:44

    Create a weather controlling machine..MAN! FAR OUT..😂
    Get over it… when the Ashes are in England and especially Manchester.. rain is always a possibility…
    It’s part of the game… if the things were the opposite way around we’d be loving the fact that it rained at the moment..
    Either way… deal with the facts..
    What is it with people not being able to face reality?🤔🙄😊

  • Comment posted by West Country White, today at 15:43

    Run penalties for slow over rates are long overdue. And I include England in this! Fans pay to watch sport, not time wasting. How often do they actually see the 90 overs they paid for? This needs to be eradicated. Not much can be done about the weather, though scrapping needless lunch and tea breaks seems an obvious step.

  • Comment posted by ianb, today at 15:39

    Find a way to cover the entire pitch to protect it. Cricket lets itself down with silly inspection times that then take another hour or so to clear the pitch. Once the rain has stopped, if the full pitch is covered, pull the covers off and get going. Test cricket needs to be better at this. Sadly the weather on this occasion has ruined a great series.

    • Reply posted by oldshabbers, today at 15:48

      oldshabbers replied:
      Covers for the whole playing area can't simply be 'pulled off' in a few minutes without dumping all the water on the areas they were supposed to protect. They tried it at Edgbaston, it didn't work. Delays for drying out the ground are relatively short these days due to the installation of better drainage. When it rains all day as it did yesterday, covering is irrelevant.

  • Comment posted by stan, today at 15:36

    I cannot understand at all why play cannot start earlier in England, we have such long days in the summer yet not really using the benefit in cricket. I would say match sessions should start at 9am and finish around 6pm, or 10am and finish at 7pm. Drinks can be moved to 3pm and Tea at 5pm. What is wrong with that change?

    • Reply posted by Trentatre, today at 16:04

      Trentatre replied:
      They did experiment with earlier starts in county cricket (IIRC for 1 day games) and it very much shifted the balance in favour of swing/seam bowling. A shame, and perhaps something could be done to mitigate the effect of dew.

