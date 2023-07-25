Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Matt Parkinson has taken five wickets in five One-Day Internationals for England, with his most recent ODI outing coming against Pakistan in July 2021

Kent have signed Lancashire leg-spinner Matt Parkinson on loan for the entirety of their Metro Bank One-Day Cup campaign.

The 26-year-old England international is set to make a permanent switch to the Canterbury-based club at the end of the season.

Parkinson has taken 47 wickets at an average of 28.04 in 30 appearances in List A competition.

Kent travel to Yorkshire in their first One-Day Cup fixture on 1 August.