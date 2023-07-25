Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Australia's Georgia Wareham and Kim Garth celebrate taking an Ireland wicket

Women's One Day International Series, second match of three, Clontarf Australia 321-7 (50 overs): Perry 91, Gardner 65, Mooney 49; Dempsey 4-54 Ireland 168-9 (38.2 overs): Hunter 50, Lewis 37; Wareham 3-33 Australia won by 153 runs Scorecard

Ireland lost by 153 runs to Australia in the second of three one-day internationals between the sides at Clontarf in Dublin on Tuesday.

Ellyse Perry scored 91 and Ashleigh Gardner 65 as the tourists racked up a formidable total of 321-7 off 50 overs.

Eighteen-year-old Ireland bowler ended with career-best figures of 4-54.

Amy Hunter top-scored for Ireland with 50, but only Gaby Lewis (37) offered back-up as Australia won comfortably to take a 1-0 lead in the series.

The first scheduled encounter between the sides on Sunday was rained off.

Ireland had celebrated a victory over Australia earlier in the year, albeit in a 15-a-side warm-up game for the T20 World Cup.

The tourists started strong with the bat on this occasion courtesy of Perry, who put on 106 with Beth Mooney (49) and 54 with Gardner (65) as Ireland struggled to disrupt the rhythm of their opponents.

Perry hit nine fours and three sixes before she finally fell to Dempsey, who also took the scalp of Gardner.

Ireland put together an 89-run second-wicket stand between Lewis and 17-year-old Amy Hunter, who made 50 before being caught by Annabel Sutherland off Tahlia McGrath.

Leg-spinner Georgia Wareham was clinical with the ball and picked up three for 33 as Australia's bowling attack overpowered Ireland.

The two sides face off again on Friday in the final game of the series.