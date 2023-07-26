Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Leg-spinner Calvin Harrison has taken a total of 37 wickets in 25 T20 games for Notts

Nottinghamshire all-rounder Calvin Harrison has signed a new three-year contract.

Harrison, 25, made his first-class debut for the club this season, taking a total of 10 wickets in four red-ball fixtures.

He has been a T20 regular for Notts Outlaws since 2021.

"My game has really come on, and the last few years has been an enjoyable process of finding myself as a cricketer," he said.

"The whole plan has been to keep developing as a cricketer and although I feel I have improved a lot, I feel I still have a lot more to come."