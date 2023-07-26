Adi Ashok made his debut for Colchester and East Essex last month

All-rounder Adi Ashok is planning on being a "sponge" when he swaps the Essex cricket league for international T20 action with New Zealand.

The 20-year-old is spending the summer playing for Colchester and East Essex CC and hit 135 and took 6-40 in a recent win over Loughton.

But Ashok has now been selected for a T20 series against the UAE in Dubai.

"I'm looking forward to getting over there and spending some time with some pretty cool blokes," he told BBC Essex.

"I always try to make sure, especially when I'm around environments like that, that I'm a sponge really, trying to soak in everything I can and learn from all these dudes who've done it for an extended period.

"The opportunity to get better, whether it's one per cent or whatever, that's sort of what my goal is.

"If I can remove that expectation and emotion of playing and outcomes, that puts me in the best position if I do get a game, to perform at my best. That's how I'm viewing it."

Ashok is only in his second year as a professional, but has played domestically for Auckland Aces and turned out for New Zealand A against Australia A in a four-day 'Test' in April.

He learned of his Black Caps call-up in a late night phone call.

"I was dozing in between watching a movie and I got a message from Gary Stead, the head coach, asking if I was available for a call. I thought 'what's this about?'

"He talked to me for a couple of minutes about how I was going in the UK and my time at Colchester. I didn't really think much of it and then at the end he dropped that bomb and said 'by the way, we'd love you to come and represent the BCs in the UAE' and I thought 'oh, wow'. It was definitely a shock."

The three matches in Dubai will take place from 17-20 August and the Kiwi squad will then travel to England for a four-game T20 series.

Fellow leg-spinner Ish Sodhi, one of the stars of Somerset's T20 Blast triumph, will be back for that tour, but Ashok could be involved in warm-up fixtures against Worcestershire and Gloucestershire.

If not, he will continue his time with Colchester, who are second in the Essex League Premier Division.

"It's such a popular thing to do [coming to England] in our winters and try to get more experience," Ashok said.

"Once you get to a certain level it's about being able to play and put yourself in different situations, and having the responsibility of being the pro and things like that.

"I've really enjoyed my time at Colchester. The opportunity to be challenged week in, week out, with bat, ball and in the field, has been really refreshing. I've come to fall in love with the place really.

"In terms of club cricket, it's about as good as it gets."