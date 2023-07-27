Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Tom Scriven has played for England at under-19 level and made his Leicestershire debut in the One Day Cup in 2022

Leicestershire's Tom Scriven has signed a new two-year contract until the end of the 2025 season.

The all-rounder has scored 425 runs and taken 36 wickets across all formats since signing from Hampshire in 2021.

"Tom has been impressive in both red and white-ball cricket for the first team during the past year," said external-link Foxes director of cricket Claude Henderson.

"He has a high ceiling and we are very excited to see his progression over the next couple of seasons."

Scriven, who has joined Lewis Hill, Rishi Patel and Rehan Ahmed in agreeing extended deals at Grace Road, said he felt "honoured" by Leicestershire's "faith" in him after helping the Foxes' promotion push by taking 17 wickets in their County Championship Division Two campaign.

"I'm focused on working to repay that trust as much as I can on the field," the 24-year-old added.