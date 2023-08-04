Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Andrew Salter has scored 2,220 first-class runs and taken 127 wickets for Glamorgan

Glamorgan all-rounder Andrew Salter is to retire from professional cricket at the end of his contract, after 11 years in the first-team squad.

The Pembrokeshire-born spinner was man of the match in Glamorgan's One-Day Cup final victory over Durham in 2021.

Salter has been a regular member of Glamorgan's limited-overs sides for most of his time at the club.

The 30-year-old has scored 2,220 first-class runs for Glamorgan and taken 127 wickets.

"I am walking away from the game after a decade with memories to last a lifetime," said Salter.

"Coming to the realisation my career is drawing to a close, the overriding emotion is one of gratitude.

"I would like to thank the club for giving a young off-spinner from Pembrokeshire the chance to play around the world, to team-mates for sharing the adventure.

"Ever since those backyard matches with my brother it was my dream to play for Glamorgan and I have many people to thank for making that a reality.

"None of this would've been possible without my parents' unselfish sacrifice and dedication. From the financial demand of travelling the country to the emotional stress of sharing all the tough days.

"What cricket demands both mentally and physically it repays in friendships and life opportunities which can't be replicated anywhere else."

Salter came through the Cardiff MCCU university system, making his debut for them in 2012 and playing limited-overs cricket for Glamorgan.

The following year, he took a wicket with his first ball in four-day county cricket at Swansea, and was part of the side who reached the Lord's final of the YB40 competition.

Salter also grew into a key member of the T20 side, reaching Finals Day in 2017.

Several of his key performances have come in recent years against Durham, including his best red-ball score of 90 in the 2021 season and best bowling figures of 7-45 in 2022.

'Unforgettable cup final'

He also took the spotlight against the same opposition at Trent Bridge in 2021, hitting 33 off 22 balls and taking three top-order wickets in a match-winning contribution as Glamorgan lifted the Royal London One-Day Cup trophy.

"I will cherish that moment forever," said Salter.

"I would like the fans for creating some unforgettable atmospheres, none more so than the One Day Cup final in Trent Bridge."

Salter stepped up to open the batting in Championship cricket as injury cover again in 2022, but struggled for wickets and only played two T20 Blast matches as he slipped out of contention.

He has also been the county's representative on the Professional Cricketers' Association.

"Andrew has been a hugely popular member of the squad during his time with Glamorgan and has had a significant influence both on and off the field," said Glamorgan director of cricket Mark Wallace.

"The roles he played in our two most recent one-day finals are examples of his character and appetite for the occasion, and his man-of-the match performance at Trent Bridge will live long in the memory.

"He has always taken huge pride in playing for Glamorgan, selflessly putting the team first at all times, and embodied the spirit of representing the club as a role model to others."