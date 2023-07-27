Last updated on .From the section Cricket

It was a hectic first day of the final Ashes Test at The Oval as England look to draw the series.

Put in to bat by Australia, England made a typically quickfire 283, helped by Harry Brook's highest score of the series (85).

In reply, Australia ended the day on 61-1.

Here are some of the key takeaways.

Stat of the day - Smith's catching record

In a spell where England lost three wickets for just 11 runs midway through the morning session, falling from 62-0 to 73-3, Australia batter Steve Smith put himself in the Ashes history books when his catch off Pat Cummins' bowling removed England opener Zak Crawley for 22.

Smith's catch in the slips was his 55th in Ashes Tests by a fielder, putting him top of the all-time list - one clear of former England all-rounder Sir Ian Botham. Smith went on to take his 56th later in the day to remove Brook on 85.

In what is likely to be Smith's final Ashes series in England, he has set a record that will take some beating, especially with England batter Joe Root being his nearest rival on 36, 20 behind Smith's tally.

Quote of the day - Harry styles it out like KP

"He's a real talent, he's right up there. Pietersen, for me, was England's best in the middle of the innings against all of the quality bowlers around the world. At times, they got him as well, but he dealt with them, and I'm looking at Harry Brook in a similar kind of way."

There was high praise on Test Match Special from England's 2005 Ashes-winning captain Michael Vaughan for his fellow Yorkshireman Brook.

Vaughan compared the right-hander to Kevin Pietersen because of Brook's ability to transfer pressure back onto the world's best bowlers.

Read Vaughan's full reflection - and find out about Brook's mid-Ashes holiday to Ibiza - here.

Delivery of the day - Starc stuns Stokes

England captain Ben Stokes had been having a brilliant series with the bat, averaging 51.42 before the start of the fifth Test, making him England's second-highest run scorer.

However, his dismissal for just three at The Oval will not be one he remembers fondly.

The end of his brief innings, midway through the afternoon session, saw Mitchell Starc deliver a beauty to claim the wicket of England's captain for the ninth time in Test cricket.

And finally...

There's a maximum of four days left in the series, so who makes your team of the summer? Make your selections below.