James Bazley scored 120 runs and took 16 wickets in 15 appearances in the most recent edition of the Big Bash League

Kent have signed Australian all-rounder James Bazley for their Metro Bank One-Day Cup campaign.

The 28-year-old joins following a successful season for Sandwich Town Cricket Club in the Kent Premier League.

Bazley has scored 214 List A runs at an average of 14.26, and taken 14 wickets with his medium-fast bowling at 41.85.

He featured for the Brisbane Heat in Australia's Big Bash League earlier this year.

"He has really enjoyed his time playing for Sandwich Town," Kent director of cricket Paul Downton told the club website. external-link

"His all-round ability with the white ball will add to our competitiveness in the competition."

Kent begin their One-Day Cup campaign against Yorkshire at Scarborough on 1 August.