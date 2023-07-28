Waldron made 184 appearances for Ireland after making her debut in 2010

Mary Waldron says she is "very proud" of what she has achieved with the Ireland women's cricket team after announcing her retirement.

The 39-year-old had intended to retire after the third ODI against Australia on Friday, but injury ruled her out.

"It's obviously a very emotional time but I'm very proud of what I have achieved," said Waldron.

"I want to say a huge thank you to staff and coaches at Cricket Ireland for the opportunity to represent my country, and to Pembroke and Malahide for shaping my journey and supporting me all the way."

Dublin-born Waldron was a Republic of Ireland footballer before committing to cricket, establishing herself as Ireland's number one wicketkeeper.

She played in 56 one-day internationals and 88 T20 matches, and captained the women's senior side 10 times.

Ed Joyce, Ireland women's head coach, said Waldron was a player "you always wanted in your squad" and a "born leader both on and off the field".

"Being someone who came relatively late to cricket, it's incredible how she learned quickly, and how insightful and incisive she became," said Joyce.

"Not only did she lead the side on 10 occasions, but her on-field support for the captain from behind the stumps became increasingly important. Her ability to read the game, quickly analyse a situation or to spot a fielding change was welcomed by successive captains."

Delany pays tribute to Waldron

Ireland captain Laura Delany, who made her debut on the same day as Waldron, said she "loved every minute of playing alongside her".

"As a senior player within the international squad, Mary has been an invaluable support and sounding-board to me while I've been in the captaincy," said Delany.

"To have a great wicketkeeper in your side is an asset - but to also have a great analytical brain being able to assess circumstances of the game from behind the stumps is a godsend, and I know she has helped me to become a better leader through our many on-field and off-field conversations.

"I'll miss her dearly, but it's at times like these that we should try to celebrate a legendary career and I'm sure Irish fans will let her know how highly regarded she is - and rightly so."