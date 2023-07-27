September

22 1st ODI, Mohali (d/n) (09:00 BST)

24 2nd ODI, Indore (d/n) (09:00 BST)

27 3rd ODI, Rajkot (d/n) (09:00 BST)

Both sides then take part in the ICC Men's World Cup, hosted by India, between 5 October and 19 November - before resuming the tour after it.

November

23 1st Twenty20 international, Visakhapatnam (d/n) (13:30 GMT)

26 2nd Twenty20 international, Thiruvananthapuram (d/n) (13:30 GMT)

28 3rd Twenty20 international, Guwahati (d/n) (13:30 GMT)

December

1 4th Twenty20 international, Nagpur (d/n) (13:30 GMT)

3 5th Twenty20 international, Hyderabad (d/n) (13:30 GMT)

NB Fixtures and start times are subject to change. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made