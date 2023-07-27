Australia in India 2023 - fixtures, results & scorecards
From the section Cricket
September
22 1st ODI, Mohali (d/n) (09:00 BST)
24 2nd ODI, Indore (d/n) (09:00 BST)
27 3rd ODI, Rajkot (d/n) (09:00 BST)
Both sides then take part in the ICC Men's World Cup, hosted by India, between 5 October and 19 November - before resuming the tour after it.
November
23 1st Twenty20 international, Visakhapatnam (d/n) (13:30 GMT)
26 2nd Twenty20 international, Thiruvananthapuram (d/n) (13:30 GMT)
28 3rd Twenty20 international, Guwahati (d/n) (13:30 GMT)
December
1 4th Twenty20 international, Nagpur (d/n) (13:30 GMT)
3 5th Twenty20 international, Hyderabad (d/n) (13:30 GMT)
NB Fixtures and start times are subject to change. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made