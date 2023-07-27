Last updated on .From the section Counties

Harry Came is the great-grandson of former England captain RWV Robins and joined Derbyshire in 2021

LV= County Championship Division Two, Incora County Ground, Derby (day four) Glamorgan 521-8 dec: Ingram 136, Ul Hassan 69, Cooke 70, Carlson 57, Root 52 Derbyshire: 318: Reece 131, Came 67 & 360-0 dec: Reece 201*, Came 141* Derbyshire (9 pts) drew with Glamorgan (13 pts) Match scorecard

Derbyshire openers Luis Reece and Harry Came batted through the final day to earn a draw and frustrate promotion hopefuls Glamorgan.

Reece (201 not out) and Came (141 not out) both hit career-bests in a record first-wicket stand, beating the 333 by Reece and Billy Godleman in 2017.

Glamorgan's decision to enforce the follow-on did not pay off as Derbyshire reached 360-0.

Reece became the 20th Derbyshire player to score two 100s in a match.

It was the first time an opening stand topped 150 twice in a match for them, with barely a chance created by the visitors on the final day after they had induced a first-innings collapse by the hosts.

Glamorgan moved temporarily into second place in the Division Two table with maximum bonus points, but having drawn 10 out of 11, they are likely to be overtaken again by Worcestershire whose match against Gloucestershire started a day later.

Both Glamorgan and the Pears have three matches remaining in September, while Sussex and Leicestershire, the other contenders for the second promotion place behind Durham, have four to play.

Meanwhile Yorkshire's points deduction saw Derbyshire move off the foot of the table.

Resuming at 78-0, 125 runs in arrears, Reece and Came enjoyed an untroubled first session as they became the first opening pair to post two century stands at the county's headquarters.

Reece's hundred came off 177 balls with 11 fours as the Welsh county's bowlers looked weary on a placid pitch after playing two Championship games a day apart.

Came reached a patient three figures off 233 balls with a rare display of aggression, lofting Mitch Swepson over long-off for his 12th four and shortly afterwards passing his previous best of 108.

After long spells for spinners Swepson and Kiran Carlson, Glamorgan took the new ball with the openers still together, but there was no change of fortunes for the labouring attack.

Reece worked hard for nearly all his runs before passing his previous best of 184 and the 200 mark against some gentle offerings after tea, the highlight of which was right-arm spinner Billy Root bowling his final delivery with his left arm.

But no-one could deny the merit of Reece and Came's gritty efforts to save the draw.

Glamorgan take on Herefordshire at Eastnor on Sunday, 30 July in a 50-overs match ahead of the One Day Cup, though they are not likely to field any of the Championship team, while Derbyshire face Lincolnshire at Lindum.