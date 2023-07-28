Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Orla Prendergast plays a shot during her impressive knock against Australia on Friday

Third women's one-day international, Clontarf: Ireland 217 (49.0 overs): Prendergast 71, Delany 36; Garth 3-34 Australia 221-0 (35.5 overs): Sutherland 109*, Litchfield 106* Australia won by 10 wickets Scorecard

Australia openers Annabel Sutherland and Phoebe Litchfield made centuries as the tourists defeated Ireland by 10 wickets to take a 2-0 series win.

Ireland were bowled out for 217 by the world champions at Clontarf with Orla Prendergast hitting an impressive 71.

Australia cruised to the target in 35.5 overs courtesy of Sutherland (109 no) and Litchfield (106 no).

The first ODI at the Dublin venue was washed out before Australia won the second game by 153 runs.

Australia elected to field after winning the toss and they struck early to reduce Ireland to 22-2.

Prendergast and opener Gaby Lewis (35) steadied the Irish innings with a partnership of 66.

Ireland captain Laura Delany then joined Prendergast and they added 71 to leave the hosts on 159-3.

Rebecca Stokell struck an unbeaten 27 but the visitors' attack began to dominate and kept the Irish to a low total.

Former Ireland seamer Kim Garth (3-34) and Ashleigh Gardner (3-38) were the pick of the Australia bowlers.

The tourists made an untroubled response as Sutherland and Litchfield eased their team to victory with more than 14 overs to spare.