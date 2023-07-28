Last updated on .From the section Counties

Ollie Price hit his maiden century for Gloucestershire against Yorkshire in June

LV= County Championship Division Two, College Ground, Cheltenham (day three) Worcestershire 406& 316-8: Libby 117; Van Meekeren 5-73 Gloucestershire 301: O Price 115; Pennington 3-39 Worcestershire (7 pts) lead Gloucestershire (4 pts) by 421 runs Match scorecard

Worcestershire go into the final day of their M5 derby meeting with Gloucestershire in control after quickly growing their lead at Cheltenham College.

Despite Ollie Price hitting a career-best 115, the hosts fell short of what they had they hoped to score as they were bowled out for 301, trailing by 105 on first innings.

Worcestershire vice-captain Jake Libby then hit his third first-class century of the summer as the Pears rapidly progressed to 316-8, to build a potentially match-winning lead of 421.

It looked set up for the two Price brothers when Gloucestershire resumed on their overnight score of 212-4.

But Dillon Pennington took wickets with both his first two deliveries.

Tom Price, on 46, went for a cover drive to reach his half-century in style but got an inside edge onto his stumps - and Jack Taylor then went lbw next ball.

Zafar Gohar hung around long enough to put on a further 36 with Ollie Price, who went to his century.

But Price gave a catch to short mid-on off Matthew Waite, before Adam Finch finished off the innings.

He removed Zafar and Paul Van Meekeren in the space of three deliveries before also bagging a limping Matt Taylor, the ball after he had hit him for six to bring up the Gloucestershire 300 and earn a second batting bonus point.

After Tom Price removed Gloucestershire old boy Gareth Roderick, Van Meekeren then struck twice to get Azhar Ali and Kashif Ali in successive overs - en-route to claiming his first 'five-fer'.

Adam Hose put on 58 with Libby before chopping on to Zafar and Libby then shared a further 114-run stand with skipper Brett D'Oliveira (46), before some late plunder from Waite.

On the 50th anniversary of the great Garry Sobers doing it one over, he hit six sixes - and just two fours - to gets to his 50 from only 22 balls.

That stretched the visitors' lead beyond 400 as they chose further run accumulation over the temptation of sticking in the hosts to face a few testing overs before the close.