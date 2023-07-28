Close menu

Eddie Byrom: Opening batter signs two-year Glamorgan extension

Cricket

Glamorgan's Eddie Byrom
Born in Harare, Zimbabwe, Eddie Byrom is the holder of an Irish passport

Glamorgan opening batter Eddie Byrom has signed a two-year contract extension with the club until 2025.

Byrom, 26, is a regular member of the Welsh club's first team in Championship cricket and started strongly in the T20 Blast this season before injury.

The left-hander hit 176 against Sussex in 2022, setting a record second-wicket stand of 328 with Colin Ingram.

"I'm loving my role at the top of the order. Hopefully I've got a lot of big scores to come," said Byrom.

Zimbabwe-born Byrom joined Glamorgan from Somerset late in the 2021 season.

In May this season he suffered a hip injury but is due back in action for the One Day Cup in August.

The re-signing comes as a major positive for Glamorgan with opening partner David Lloyd set to depart for Derbyshire at the end of the season.

