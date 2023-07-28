Last updated on .From the section Cricket

England's hopes of drawing the Ashes hang in the balance after day two at The Oval.

After a slow-scoring start to the day for Australia, they were reduced to 185-7 in their response to England's first-innings total of 283, before ending on 295 all out.

Here are some of the best day two takeaways.

Stat of the day - Broad's brilliant 150

England bowler Stuart Broad entered the Ashes history books early in the afternoon session when he removed Australia opener Usman Khawaja lbw.

The wicket was his 150th in Tests against Australia and in bringing up the milestone, Broad became just the third player to do so and the first Englishman, behind only Australian greats Shane Warne (195) and Glenn McGrath (157).

A few deliveries later, Broad removed Travis Head on four to claim his 151st Ashes scalp, bowling alongside his fellow fast-bowling great Jimmy Anderson, who picked up his 690th Test wicket to remove Mitchell Marsh later in the afternoon.

While both have featured in a similar number of Ashes matches, Anderson has bowled significantly more deliveries. Despite that, Broad has been the serial wicket-taker of the duo against Australia, warranting his nickname of 'Mr Ashes'.

Broad's career bowling average in Ashes cricket is an impressive 28.81, with Anderson further behind on 35.4.

Ashes bowling record comparison between Stuart Broad and Jimmy Anderson

Quote of the day - 'The worst I've ever seen Australia bat'

"Australia haven't tried to score. They have just sat in to bat a long period of time without remembering you have to put a bit of pressure on the bowlers. Try to show a little bit of intent. This morning I thought it's the worse I've ever seen Australia bat in my time watching them. They never play like that."

Former England captain Michael Vaughan did not hold back in his criticism of Australia's batters on day two. The tourists' defensive and slow approach to scoring runs almost came back to haunt them as a flurry of wickets in the afternoon session put England in the driving seat.

In the morning session, Australia's batters scored just 54 runs off 26 overs, a rate of 2.08 runs per over.

Image of the day - Smith's run-out escape

Steve Smith dives as he narrowly avoids being run out on 43

Early into the evening session on day two, Australia batter Steve Smith almost found himself run out on 43 by substitute fielder George Ealham, who incidentally is the son of former England all-rounder Mark.

As Smith attempted to run a quick two with captain Pat Cummins, Ealham threw the ball to wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow, who appeared to remove the bails just before Smith made it back.

However, a long review from the third umpire showed Bairstow broke the bails before Ealham's throw landed in his gloves, and by the time Bairstow broke the bails with the ball in hand, Smith had made it back in time.

Smith's dive to get back was one reminiscent of Superman, a dive that proved crucial as he went on to make 71 before being dismissed by Chris Woakes.

And finally...

With England struggling to break the stubborn partnership between Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne, which added 42 runs off 26 overs, England bowler Broad opted for some mind games to put off Labuschagne.

The cheeky fast bowler picked up the bails and swapped them around on top of the stumps.

Possibly confused by what he had just seen, seconds after Broad's bail switch, Labuschagne was nicked off by Mark Wood, aided by a stunning diving catch from Joe Root at first slip.

Labuschagne was left seething as he trudged slowly back towards the pavilion.