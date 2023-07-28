Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Jordan Cox was part of Kent's victory at Edgbaston in the 2021 T20 Blast final

Essex have signed Kent wicketkeeper Jordan Cox on a three-year contract which will start next season.

The 22-year-old has made 2,276 first-class runs since his debut in 2019, including four centuries.

He and Jack Leaning set a Kent record with a stand of 423 against Sussex in 2020 - Cox's share was 238 not out.

The following season he was named man of the match after scoring 58 not out off 28 balls as Kent beat Somerset by 25 runs in the T20 Blast final.

Cox received his first England call-up at the end of last season when the team went to Pakistan for seven T20 internationals, but has yet to make an appearance.

He has also played T20 cricket in Australia, South Africa, Pakistan and Sri Lanka and appeared for Oval Invincibles in The Hundred.

Essex head coach Anthony McGrath described Cox as a "young, hungry cricketer looking to impress in all formats".

He continued: "He will add real depth and quality to our batting line-up, as well as strengthening our wicketkeeping ranks too, and we are all very much looking forward to working with him."

Kent director of cricket Paul Downton said they were "disappointed" that Cox decided to move on.

"He has made a name for himself as a Kent cricketer and has been extremely well supported by the club," he added.