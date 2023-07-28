Ashes 2023: Moeen injury a blow for England going into day two - Tufnell

England all-rounder Moeen Ali will not play any part with the ball or in the field on day two of the fifth Ashes Test after injuring his groin.

Moeen, 36, was injured running a single while batting on day one and, with his movement restricted, hit 23 off his next eight balls before being bowled.

He did not take to the field when England bowled as Australia reached 61-1 in reply to the hosts' 283.

It leaves Joe Root as England's only real spin option on day two.

Captain Ben Stokes, who is unlikely to bowl pace during this Test because of his knee injury, did bowl some off-spin in England's warm-ups alongside bowling coach David Saker.

Moeen came out of Test retirement to play in the Ashes after Jack Leach was injured and has hinted this will be his final Test.

He took three wickets in the first Test but was hampered by a cut to his spinning finger, returned at Headingley for the third Test and claimed two wickets in England's win before picking up one in the fourth in Manchester.

He was promoted to number three in the batting order in Leeds, and scored an important 54 at Old Trafford, but may not be allowed to bat in that position in England's second innings if he does not field.

England need to win at The Oval to prevent Australia winning an Ashes series in England for the first time since 2001.