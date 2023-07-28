Last updated on .From the section The Hundred

England batter Ollie Pope was ruled out of Welsh Fire's campaign after injuring his shoulder in the second Ashes Test

Somerset all-rounder Ben Green has been called into the Welsh Fire squad as a replacement for England batter Ollie Pope.

Green, a 25-year-old middle-order bat and seamer, was a regular member of the Somerset squad that won the T20 Blast.

Pope dislocated his shoulder in the second Ashes Test and needed surgery.

Western Storm and Gloucestershire spinner Chloe Skelton, 22, has been drafted in for Central Sparks spinner Georgia Davis.

Both Welsh Fire teams open their campaign against Manchester Originals in Cardiff on Wednesday 2 August, having finished bottom of the tables in 2022.