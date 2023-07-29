Adam Finch was among the seamers who helped Worcestershire claim their first back-to-back win since 2019 in the County Championship

LV= County Championship Division Two, College Ground, Cheltenham (day four) Worcestershire 406 & 316-8 dec: Libby 117, Waite 62, D'Oliveira 46; Van Meekeren 5-73 Gloucestershire 301 & 311: J Taylor 98, Hammond 64; Pennington 4-63, Finch 4-83 Worcestershire (23 pts) beat Gloucestershire (5 pts) by 110 runs Match scorecard

Worcestershire's seamers forged a dramatic late victory over Gloucestershire on the final day of an enthralling County Championship match at the Cheltenham Festival.

Adam Finch claimed four for 83, Dillon Pennington four for 63 and Joe Leach two for 57 as the visitors bowled out their neighbours for 311 to win by 110 runs with just 8.5 overs remaining.

Worcestershire had earlier declared their second innings on 316 for eight, setting Gloucestershire a notional 421 to win in 96 overs.

They looked on course to achieve a routine victory when reducing the home side to 190 for seven shortly before tea, only for brothers Jack and Matt Taylor to stage a defiant stand of 95 in 27 overs.

It took a late burst from Pennington with the second new ball to finally end Gloucestershire resistance, the Shrewsbury-born seamer removing Jack Taylor for a season's-best 98 and Zaman Akhter in the space of three balls.

He then bowled Paul van Meekeren for seven to seal victory, leaving Matt Taylor stranded on 49 not out.

Achieving back-to-back victories for the first time since 2019, Worcestershire's fourth win of this season saw them bank 23 points, while Gloucestershire picked up five.

Worcestershire have moved above promotion rivals Glamorgan into second place in the table behind runaway leaders Durham, and they boast a handy 14-point advantage over the Welsh county and are 21 clear of fourth-placed Sussex, who have a game in hand.

Gloucestershire are still seeking their first win of the season after 11 matches and only Yorkshire, docked 48 points by an ECB Cricket Discipline Commission panel earlier this week, sit below them in the table.

Required to score at 4.39 runs an over if they were to break their long winless run, Gloucestershire never seriously considered the prospect of victory after losing three wickets during the morning session.

Miles Hammond and James Bracey did their best to keep Worcestershire's seamers at bay in a stubborn alliance of 53 in 19 overs either side of the lunch interval.

Bracey battled hard in scratching 19 from 64 balls, before pushing at a ball from Leach and falling to a fine diving catch by Gareth Roderick behind the stumps.

Wickets had fallen in clusters throughout the fluctuating contest and, sure enough, the returning Dillon Pennington had Tom Price caught at the wicket without scoring in the next over, reducing the home side to 130 for five.

Gloucestershire's most effective batsman in red-ball cricket this season, Hammond continued to serve up resistance, going to his eighth 50 of the summer from 72 deliveries before playing on to Finch.

He had contributed 64, faced 106 balls and struck half a dozen fours and a six, and with him went Gloucestershire's best chance of saving the game. Fired up and in the zone, the aggressive Finch generated additional pace to bowl Zafar Gohar for five in his next over from the College Lawn End.

With 40 overs still to negotiate, Gloucestershire were 190 for seven and reliant upon their last recognised batsman, Jack Taylor, who at least reached the sanctuary of the tea interval unbeaten on 40 in partnership with younger brother Matt.

Attack proved the best form of defence for the elder Taylor, who drove Leach down the ground for his ninth four to raise his first Championship 50 of the season from just 54 balls.

He was just two runs short of his hundred when controversy flared. Taylor blocked a ball from Pennington, who then attempted to shy at the stumps only to hit the batsman. Umpire Martin Saggers intervened as tempers flared, awarding five penalty runs to Gloucestershire and issuing Pennington with a verbal warning.

Pennington had the last laugh however, Jack Taylor dragging the next delivery onto his stumps and departing for 98. Akhter fell two balls later, edging Pennington low to first slip, leaving Gloucestershire on the brink.

Report supplied by ECB Reporters' Network.