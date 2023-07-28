Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Curtis Campher scored 33 and 19 for Ireland against England at Lord's in June

Somerset have signed Ireland's Curtis Campher for their first five matches in this season's One-Day Cup.

The 24-year-old has played four Tests, 30 ODIs and 38 T20 internationals since his debut in the summer of 2020.

The all-rounder hit 111 in a Test match in Sri Lanka in April and followed that with 120 off 108 balls in a 50-over game against Scotland.

He previously took four wickets in successive balls against the Netherlands at the 2021 T20 World Cup.

"Playing in England is something that I've wanted to do for a while," he told the club website.

"Obviously, Somerset have just won the Vitality Blast and it would be incredible to help play a part in the club clinching more silverware this summer."

Campher was in action for Ireland on Friday, scoring 28 off 14 balls, but taking 0-51 from three overs in an eight-run T20 World Cup qualifer defeat by Scotland in Edinburgh.

He could make his Somerset debut in the National County fixture against Cornwall in Truro on 1 August, three days before their opening One-Day Cup game at home to Warwickshire.