Glamorgan skipper David Lloyd will join Derbyshire permanently next season

Glamorgan's Championship captain David Lloyd is to play on loan for Derbyshire in the One-Day Cup.

Lloyd. 31, will move to Derbyshire on a three-year contract at the end of the season, after 12 years in the Glamorgan squad.

He is scheduled to return to Glamorgan for their final three Championship matches as they chase promotion from Division Two.

Lloyd could make his Derbyshire debut against Gloucestershire on 1 August.

He has played 51 List A games in his career, scoring 1,024 runs and taking 21 wickets.

Lloyd will provide valuable experience to the Derbyshire side with captain Leus du Plooy away playing in the Hundred, then moving to Middlesex for 2024.

His most recent Glamorgan appearance was leading the Welsh side in the Championship at Derby.