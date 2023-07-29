Rob Jones: Worcestershire sign batter on loan for One-Day Cup
Worcestershire have signed Lancashire batter Rob Jones on loan for the Metro Bank One-Day Cup campaign.
The 27-year-old had already agreed a contract at New Road from 2024 after rejecting a new deal at Old Trafford.
"It's a great opportunity for Rob to get to know his new team-mates and coaches before joining us permanently," said Worcestershire CEO Ashley Giles.
Jones will be available to represent Worcestershire in the national counties fixture against Shropshire on Sunday.
Giles added: "We are thrilled to have Rob on board for the Metro Bank One-Day Cup ahead of his permanent move. His inclusion will undoubtedly strengthen our batting line-up, and we believe he will make a substantial impact."
Jones made his first-class debut for Lancashire Cricket in 2016 and has made 109 appearances in all formats for the club.