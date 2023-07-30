Glamorgan's Herefordshire friendly rained off

Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Dan Douthwaite played for Glamorgan ahead of Welsh Fire's campaign in The Hundred

50 overs friendly, Eastnor CC Herefordshire 93-4 (23.1 overs): Hammond 27 Glamorgan: Did not bat No score - Match abandoned Match scorecard

Glamorgan's 50 overs friendly away to Herefordshire was ruined by rain after the home side had reached 93-4.

Nick Hammond's 27 was the top score for the National Counties side.

James Harris, Harry Podmore, Ben Morris and Ben Kellaway claimed a wicket apiece.

Glamorgan fielded nine players with first team experience, but did not include any of the team which finished their Championship match at Derby on Friday.

There were senior debuts for seamer Ben Morris and batter Callum Nicholls, both aged 19.

Opener Eddie Byrom made his return from a hip injury ahead of a likely place in the One Day Cup opener away to Worcestershire on Friday 4 August, while all-rounder Dan Douthwaite continued his comeback from injury ahead of Welsh Fire duties.

Herefordshire lost openers Ben Chapman-Lilley and Conor Smith cheaply to the experienced pair of Harris, who was captaining the side, and Podmore.

Former Worcestershire batter and home captain Matt Pardoe was caught behind for 18 slashing at Morris, before Pears Academy player Ollie Walker got off the mark with a six from a free hit.

Hammond tried to lead the rebuilding before he was stumped by Alex Horton charging at Kellaway, but shortly afterwards the rain grew heavier and the umpires had to take the players off.

It came as a disappointment to both sides and to the hosts from the Eastnor club.

Meanwhile the match between Wales National County and Warwickshire at Sudbrook was abandoned without a ball being bowled.