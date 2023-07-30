Close menu

The Ashes 2023: BBC Sport readers' team of the men's Ashes revealed

Zak Crawley, Pat Cummins, Mark Wood
Zak Crawley, Pat Cummins and Mark Wood all make the BBC Sport readers' team of the men's Ashes

The men's Ashes have seen England and Australia go toe-to-toe in a brilliant series that has swung one way, then the other and back again.

We asked you to pick your team of the series and thousands of you did.

This is who made your final XI and who missed out...

1. Usman Khawaja (selected in 97% of teams)

2. Zak Crawley (96%)

3. Marnus Labuschagne (54%)

4. Joe Root (95%)

5. Harry Brook (53%)

6. Ben Stokes (92%)

7. Jonny Bairstow (56%)

8. Chris Woakes (62%)

9. Pat Cummins (61%)

10. Mark Wood (87%)

11. Stuart Broad (84%)

The players that just missed out include: Mitchell Starc (58%), Mitchell Marsh (37%), Alex Carey (37%) and Travis Head (30%).

  • Comment posted by Bobby Smith, today at 15:45

    Interesting in the fact that Woakes has the best average of any bowler in the series: 15 wickets at 19. However, Wood 13 at 20 and Broad 20 at 29, were picked by more viewers. Yet again, in my opinion, this shows the effect of the media, who constantly 'big up' the other players whilst Woakes goes 'under the radar'.

    • Reply posted by Bobby Smith, today at 15:50

      Bobby Smith replied:
      For reasons of balance, it should be stated that Starc took 23 wickets at 27. It is all very well listing top run scorers or wicket takers, but the average is more important to ascertain the true value of a player.

  • Comment posted by RMC 1964, today at 15:45

    Mitchell Starc too has to be included probably for Cummins and possibly Smith for Brook.

    • Reply posted by S Jake, today at 15:47

      S Jake replied:
      I think Labuschagne has had a better series than Smith and is also a better pick for the number 3 slot.

  • Comment posted by RMC 1964, today at 15:43

    Has to be Carey to keep wicket!!! Has no one seen the chasm between the two keepers?

    • Reply posted by dunc brownley, today at 15:46

      dunc brownley replied:
      Blinkers are on and the unsporting nature has swayed this I guess.

      Maybe both in as one option .

  • Comment posted by WordtotheWise, today at 15:41

    Yes, Mitch Stark should be in there just edging out Broad with his greater all round impact. Rest is about right and shows Englands dominance even though its now possible Aussie could win 3-1!

  • Comment posted by Jaws, today at 15:40

    Well at least we know 53% of those that participated are from Yorkshire, and 3% are comedians.

  • Comment posted by Blodwin, today at 15:38

    I don't know how to send a text but wish to fit in Ben Foakes (w), Steve Smith (un-leave outable?) and if possible keep Johnny Bairstow as a pure bat and very good slipper. Lose Harry Brooks who is the future?
    Bowlers OK, sorry not have Hughes as a spinner, he looks good?

  • Comment posted by Vampire, today at 15:37

    8 English players despite losing the ashes. English supporters are delusional.

  • Comment posted by midnightrun, today at 15:35

    Alex Carey is a better wicketkeeper than Jonny B but by far the biggest omission here is Mitchell Starc. Top wicket taker in the series, 23 wickets at an average of 27.08.

    • Reply posted by S Jake, today at 15:39

      S Jake replied:
      I agree about Starc, though I think the other Mitchell (Marsh) is an even bigger omission.

  • Comment posted by Gary linacre, today at 15:33

    How can so.many English players make the team !

    • Reply posted by WPL, today at 15:38

      WPL replied:
      They have been as good as the Aussies, so why not?

  • Comment posted by Dave, today at 15:31

    Alex Carey is a far better keeper than Bairstow, as the stats display.

    • Reply posted by TheBaggieMan, today at 15:34

      TheBaggieMan replied:
      But he doesn’t respect the tradition of the game and he’s an Aussie

  • Comment posted by howzit, today at 15:31

    England praying for rain?

  • Comment posted by TheBaggieMan, today at 15:30

    Sadly, this series has proved a bridge too far for Jimmy Anderson. Perhaps should be replaced with Josh Tongue and we’ve still got Jofra Archer and Ollie Robinson on the sidelines to replace Broadie.
    Jonny Bairstow’s all round play is a far better choice than this under performing Foakes fellah plus there would then be too many rhyming names!

  • Comment posted by Trytastic, today at 15:28

    Interesting %s. Brook only 53 and Stokes should be even higher?

    • Reply posted by S Jake, today at 15:44

      S Jake replied:
      Brooks had a decent series, but he's not an auto-include in a combined side. The batting lineup really should include Crawley, Khawaja, Root and Stokes and then it's dealer's choice for the other two slots.

  • Comment posted by Vikram, today at 15:22

    Australia have won this 3-1 as I stated yesterday. Not enough runs on the board from England. The player of the series is Khawaja..end of discussion.

