Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Zak Crawley, Pat Cummins and Mark Wood all make the BBC Sport readers' team of the men's Ashes

The men's Ashes have seen England and Australia go toe-to-toe in a brilliant series that has swung one way, then the other and back again.

We asked you to pick your team of the series and thousands of you did.

This is who made your final XI and who missed out...

1. Usman Khawaja (selected in 97% of teams)

2. Zak Crawley (96%)

3. Marnus Labuschagne (54%)

4. Joe Root (95%)

5. Harry Brook (53%)

6. Ben Stokes (92%)

7. Jonny Bairstow (56%)

8. Chris Woakes (62%)

9. Pat Cummins (61%)

10. Mark Wood (87%)

11. Stuart Broad (84%)

The players that just missed out include: Mitchell Starc (58%), Mitchell Marsh (37%), Alex Carey (37%) and Travis Head (30%).

Disagree? Make your own selections here.