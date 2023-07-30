Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Australia openers David Warner and Usman Khawaja spoiled - or perhaps delayed - Stuart Broad's farewell party by frustrating England on day four of the fifth Ashes Test at The Oval.

Before rain brought an early end to play, the two batters put on their highest partnership in this Ashes series to take Australia to 135-0 at the close, requiring 249 runs to win with 10 wickets remaining.

On a shortened but still interesting penultimate day of the Ashes, Broad, who announced his retirement on Saturday, hit his final delivery in Test cricket for six and his family shared some of their favourite memories of him on Test Match Special.

It's all set for an exciting final day tomorrow. Here are some of the best takeaways.

Stat of the day

Stuart Broad hit his final ball in Test cricket for six off Australia's Mitchell Starc. Ex-West Indies fast bowler Wayne Daniel is the only other player to have sent the final ball he faced over the ropes.

It was Broad's 55th six for England and only four players have hit more sixes for England in Tests: Ben Stokes, Kevin Pietersen, Andrew Flintoff and Ian Botham. Not bad company!

Video of the day

England's James Anderson bowled a beamer that floored Australia's David Warner, who managed to get it away for four and then raise a smile after dusting himself down.

Anderson was given a warning after the delivery and, if repeated, he would not be allowed to bowl for the rest of England's innings.

Image of the day - Broad's goodbye

Following Broad's retirement, he was afforded a guard of honour from the Australian team on Sunday morning.

Broad, who was batting, walked out for the start of the day's play with his arm around his old friend and team-mate Anderson.

The Oval rose to its feet to say goodbye to yet another legend. Not a dry eye in the house.

Australia gave retiring Stuart Broad a guard of honour as he walked out with his team-mate James Anderson

Quote of the day

"Stuart is a master of making the right decision."

Stuart Broad's mum Carol was on Test Match Special this morning reminiscing about his career and sharing memories about his childhood: "Stuart is a master of making the right decision, so it's always his decision and he's done it again.

"It's the perfect time, isn't it. It's his story to tell and this is right."

And finally...

We asked you to pick your team of the series and thousands of you did. This is who made your final XI: Usman Khawaja (selected in 97% of teams), Zak Crawley (96%), Marnus Labuschagne (54%), Joe Root (95%), Harry Brook (53%), Ben Stokes (92%), Jonny Bairstow (56%), Chris Woakes (62%), Pat Cummins (61%), Mark Wood (87%) and Stuart Broad (84%).

The players that just missed out include: Mitchell Starc (58%), Mitchell Marsh (37%), Alex Carey (37%) and Travis Head (30%).

No Steve Smith? You guys are ruthless!