Close menu

The Ashes 2023: Stuart Broad bowls England to win over Australia

By Stephan ShemiltChief cricket writer at The Kia Oval

Last updated on .From the section Cricketcomments712

Fifth LV= Insurance Ashes Test, The Kia Oval (day five of five)
England 283 (Brook 85, Duckett 41, Starc 4-82) & 395 (Root 91, Bairstow 78, Starc 4-94)
Australia 295 (Smith 71, Woakes 3-61) & 334 (Khawaja 72, Warner 60; Woakes 4-50)
England won by 49 runs, series drawn 2-2
Scorecard

Stuart Broad ended his glittering career by bowling England to another dramatic victory in the fifth Test against Australia to leave a memorable Ashes series level at 2-2.

Broad, in his final Test before retiring, took the last two wickets as England bowled out the tourists for 334 to win by 49 runs in front of a raucous crowd at The Oval.

Chris Woakes was immense in taking 4-50 while off-spinner Moeen Ali, battling a groin injury in the last Test of his career, picked up a crucial 3-76.

Resuming on 135-0 in pursuit of 384, Australia lost David Warner and Usman Khawaja to Woakes' morning burst, while Mark Wood accounted for Marnus Labuschagne.

The visitors were put back on course for one of their greatest run-chases by Steve Smith, who made 54, and 43 from Travis Head.

But after a rain delay of more than two hours, Woakes and Moeen were the architects of an Australian collapse of five wickets for 30 runs.

Alex Carey and Todd Murphy raised tension with a ninth-wicket stand of 35 only for Broad to produce a last moment of theatre.

Looking to change England's luck, Broad switched the bails at the non-striker's end and, next ball, bowled a beauty to have Murphy caught by wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow.

Broad then had Carey caught behind to seal victory and, amid high emotion at a ground renowned for goodbyes, left the field arm in arm with Moeen.

England's win replicates the 2-2 draw of four years ago and preserves an unbeaten home record in Ashes series that stretches back to 2001.

Though Australia retain the urn, which they will defend down under in 2025-26, their wait for a win in this country will be up to 26 years when they next visit in 2027.

Memorable Ashes has fitting finale

This was a magnificent finale to a series for the ages, another tense affair in front of a passionate crowd with the added drama of the rain delay thrown in.

Before this summer, 25 of the 340 previous Ashes Tests had been won by three wickets or fewer, or 50 runs or fewer. This series has had four such victories.

The action on Monday was never less than compelling. Led by Woakes, England were excellent with the ball, only for old foe Smith to threaten another act of defiance.

If was after the rain delay that the match swung decisively in England's direction, with four wickets falling in as many overs. The scalp of Smith in particular sparked wild celebrations on the field and in the stand, a mixture of delight and relief.

In the end, a draw feels like a fair result at end of a wonderful battle between cricket's oldest rivals. Australia took advantage of England's mistakes to lead 2-0 before the hosts roared back. Ben Stokes' side probably would have won 3-2 had rain not ruined the end of the fourth Test.

It has been a series of countless memorable moments: Zak Crawley driving the first ball for four, Stokes' declaration on the first day of the series, the controversy around Bairstow being stumped at Lord's, the nerve-shredding conclusion to the third Test and Crawley's hundred at Old Trafford to name a few.

But the enduring image was of Broad, an Ashes warrior, first conjuring the wicket of Murphy with one of his old tricks, then sparking joyous scenes with his final delivery in Test cricket.

Broad magic after Woakes and Moeen break Aussies

Neither Woakes nor Moeen were in England's plans at the start of the summer, but have played vital roles in levelling the series.

Moeen, out of retirement, has overcome a finger injury and the groin problem to bat at number three and lead the spin attack. Woakes, balancing the side because of Stokes' inability to bowl, ends with 19 wickets from only three matches and was named player of the series.

England were flat on Sunday, yet on Monday had use of a ball that had been switched only 11 deliveries before play was ended by rain on the fourth day. With it, Woakes was a constant threat, finding devilish seam movement to spearhead the attack.

Warner poked behind for 60 and Khawaja was pinned on the crease to be lbw for 72. After Labuschagne edged Wood to the safe hands of Crawley at second slip, England had taken 3-29, only to be stalled by Smith and Head.

Woakes and Moeen were rejuvenated after the rain break. Moeen drew Head into an edge to slip, before Mitchell Marsh inside-edged on to his pad and was athletically caught by Bairstow.

In between, Woakes struck the all-important blow to have Smith edge to second slip, before Mitchell Starc fell in the same manner. When Australia captain Pat Cummins miscued Moeen into his pad and was caught by Stokes, the stage was set for Broad.

As England opted against taking the second new ball, Broad regularly beat the bat in the frustrating stand between Carey and Murphy, which evoked memories of Cummins and Nathan Lyon guiding Australia to victory in the first Test.

Just as England might have contemplated a change, Broad accounted for Murphy, resulting in a release of emotion from the crowd that had spotted the changing of the bails. When he had finished celebrating, Broad patted the bails in acknowledgement.

It seemed like he might miss out on the fairytale ending when Crawley dropped an edge off Carey, but Broad would not be denied a final moment of glory as an England cricketer.

Australia lift the urn but fail in their mission

Australia were crowned world Test champions on this ground in June and take the urn back down under, yet have failed in their stated aim of ending the long wait for a series win in this country.

They have been outplayed in the final three Tests, but for stages of the last two days at The Oval got into a position from where they could have pulled off their second-highest chase in Tests.

First through the Khawaja-Warner opening stand, then when Smith and Head were adding 95, Australia were on course.

When Smith, on 39, was dropped by leg slip Stokes, who lost control of the ball after taking it above his head then hitting his hand on his own thigh, it felt like a huge turning point.

Even after the rain, Australia had plenty of time - 47 overs in which to score the 146 runs still required - only to fall apart under the pressure applied by England's bowlers and the expectant crowd.

This result means an entire generation of Australian cricketers will go through their careers without winning a series here: Khawaja, Warner, Smith, Starc, Hazlewood and the injured Lyon are all unlikely to be back.

Australia's attempt to combat the hosts' Bazballing ways has led to a fascinating clash of styles. A 3-1 win would have been a remarkable achievement but not a fair reflection of England's dominance of the second half of the series.

Comments

Join the conversation

714 comments

  • Comment posted by worcesterwolf, today at 18:43

    Can we all just put the rubbish away and congratulate both teams on a wonderful series

  • Comment posted by Pandemania, today at 18:42

    Pure ecstasy! What a session of bowling. What a match. What a series. What a send off.

    • Reply posted by Happy Birthday, today at 18:44

      Happy Birthday replied:
      Just look at the demeanor of the Aussies after they supposedly 'retained' the Ashes! No one can say they are happy about it - they came here to win and they failed.

      They have been Bazballed off the park from ball one. Utterly out manouvred throughout by the genius captaincy of (soon to be) Sir Ben Stokes.

      One of the best ever England performances in a Men's Ashes series!

  • Comment posted by DAP1, today at 18:45

    Wouldn't it be great to move on to a 6th Test instead of the dumbass Hundred?

    • Reply posted by michael, today at 18:56

      michael replied:
      Always sour comments
      Sad people

  • Comment posted by Laffmetitsoff, today at 18:42

    The records will show that the Aussies retained the 2023 Ashes but, everyone will remember England and Stuart Broad.

    • Reply posted by Happy Birthday, today at 18:43

      Happy Birthday replied:
      Retained lol. It was a draw so we'll let the ones that won it last time win. Very primary school!

  • Comment posted by Hurley Hawk, today at 18:42

    It’s incredible how much that controversial stumping swung the fortunes in this Ashes! But for rain, England would have surely pulled off a historic win from 2-0 down!

    • Reply posted by Hippoposthumous, today at 18:47

      Hippoposthumous replied:
      I know ... The English are always robbed aren't they?

  • Comment posted by Navers, today at 18:42

    What an ending for Stuart Broad, you could not have written a script any better than that for him. I was happy enough for him to stop after he got Murphy! He also got a 6 on his last innings too!

    What a series, the best since 2005, hands down. Thank you to Australia for making this series totally competitive and compelling.

    PS - don't mess with the Bears from Birmingham! Get in, Woakes and Ali!

    • Reply posted by Happy Birthday, today at 18:47

      Happy Birthday replied:
      Bazball is awesome. Best England performance in an Ashes series ever!

  • Comment posted by Bobby Smith, today at 18:44

    Woakes took 19 wickets at 18.14 with a strike rate of 35. If England had played him at Lords they would have won the series.

    • Reply posted by God, today at 18:47

      God replied:
      Go and give that Woakes poster above your bed an even bigger kiss than normal.

  • Comment posted by Hugo, today at 18:45

    Test cricket is the greatest game in the world. England and Australia have the greatest rivalry in the world. A great competitive series and an absolutely wonderful and utterly pulsating final session! Long live the Ashes, long live Test cricket.

    • Reply posted by Sachinisgod, today at 18:59

      Sachinisgod replied:
      I know us English are arrogant but are we seriously saying England v Australia is bigger and greater than India vs Pakistan??

  • Comment posted by Kzinn, today at 18:44

    Stuart Broad - absolute legend for England, and the best Ashes bowler we've ever had.

    He will be missed so much.

    Thanks for the memories Stuart.

    • Reply posted by George Williams, today at 18:50

      George Williams replied:
      Brillant finish to this Test Match and Series.

      Well played both Teams and especially today Chris Woakes, Stuart Broad & Moeen Ali were Outstanding.

      To come back from 2nil down – England have played some Excellent Cricket.

      Another Ashes Series to remember, I just didn’t want the Series to finish.

      Moeen Ali & Stuart Broad - Thank you for all the memories

  • Comment posted by Randall, today at 18:49

    A bit quiet from the HYS armchair experts

    Broad should have retired a couple of years ago so younger bowlers could play
    Bairstow shouldn't be playing but averaged over 40
    Crawley shouldn't be in the team
    Bazball doesn't work

    • Reply posted by steve_harmisons_middle_finger, today at 18:52

      steve_harmisons_middle_finger replied:
      And we didn't win the ashes and Bairstow cost us the first two games. Crawley, fair enough.

  • Comment posted by dataoverdogma, today at 18:44

    What a test, what a series! Thank you Australia and England for a brilliant summer of cricket. So many moments to look back on and what a way for Broad to end his career.

    • Reply posted by Happy Birthday, today at 19:04

      Happy Birthday replied:
      Viva Bazball

  • Comment posted by Ryan31, today at 18:49

    Also, Alex Carey said some nice, heartfelt words to Broady at the end. So, you know, let's all leave that bad stuff behind.

  • Comment posted by LCDC, today at 18:43

    Amazing series. Thank you England for the entertainment, and thank you Broad for the memories. Now let's go beat India in a few months time

  • Comment posted by M ALLAN, today at 18:42

    ’m afraid my overwhelming memory of this series was Carey’s running out of Bairstow.
    I’ve played, umpired and coached kids at this game for 50 years.
    In all the games I have been involved in, I’ve never seen or want to see anything like that again.
    Would be nice if a few Aussies were honest with themselves and condemn it.

    • Reply posted by KentAussie, today at 18:45

      KentAussie replied:
      Do you condemn Bairstow’s attempt then? Only difference is that Carey hit, YJB missed

  • Comment posted by SleepPoster, today at 18:43

    Fair result. Engalnd got better as the series got on. Fantastic catch by Bairstow but the bowling from Woakes and too Moeen got the win. Brand wrapping it up was a perfect ending really for him and england and the series.

  • Comment posted by WheresTheBeef, today at 18:45

    Where are the negative nellies now? What a great series. And England were absolutely brilliant again. I know you “traditional” fans would have preferred us to draw in a boring way, but sorry, Stokes is a legend, we could have quite easily won 4-1. But forget the English nay sayers, what annoys me more is how well the Aussies took any defeat/good performance… it’s just not cricket

    • Reply posted by Doug, today at 18:47

      Doug replied:
      I absiolutely loved being at days 2 and 3 at Headingley. The Aussie fielders played perfect pantomime villains. WHat a competition this is.

  • Comment posted by SL, today at 18:49

    Feels strange that Aus are taking the urn, England have done all the running and really should have won this series 3 or 4-1. Aus won crucial moments in the first two tests and that’s the nature of top level sport. Proud of England - cooler heads and better fielding would have won it!

    Fairytale ending for Broad, but it has felt like the wrong veteran paceman is retiring this series.

    • Reply posted by Ron E Pickering, today at 19:03

      Ron E Pickering replied:
      We have a superior urn rate and of course it will be staying down under for many years to come. Show-ponying about will only carry you so far England. Some day may you learn to be true to yourselves and master your craft.

  • Comment posted by Rseer, today at 18:43

    Congrats to Stuart broad on a wonderful career!

    Also despite all the negativity over the whole series it seems England actually would have won the series were it not for the weather! Perhaps they aren't as bad as everyone's been saying?

    • Reply posted by sam, today at 19:17

      sam replied:
      Weather helps both ways. India would have won Trent Bridge test in 2021 and would have won series

  • Comment posted by James, today at 18:52

    Those who know test cricket love test cricket

    It is beyond exciting when both team want to and believe they can win

    The last 2-2 was utterly dominated by Aus who should have won 4-0

    This 2-2 was dominated by Eng who will look back and think that 3-1 or 4-0 escaped them

    But Eng don't know when they're beaten

    I was very skeptical about Moeen in the series but he's delivered at the Oval

    • Reply posted by mrmjvc, today at 19:24

      mrmjvc replied:
      England only want to win when they’ve already gifted the series and are hopeless down under. I find little to celebrate. We’re incapable of dominating the Ashes or consistently producing a competent side whereas the Aussies do it constantly

  • Comment posted by Tim, today at 18:42

    Absolute legend. Happy retirement Stuart Broad.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

More Ashes content

Also in Sport