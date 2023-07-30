Last updated on .From the section The Hundred

Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan has pulled out of playing in The Hundred on the eve of the tournament through injury.

The 24-year-old was due to play in Trent Rockets' first three games before leaving for international duty.

The number one-ranked T20 bowler in the world will be replaced by Pakistan's Imad Wasim before New Zealand's Ish Sodhi comes in as announced last week.

Rockets start their title defence against Southern Brave on Tuesday.

The announcement is another blow for the tournament after Australia's Ellse Perry and Alyssa Healy were forced to pull out of the women's competition with injuries last week.