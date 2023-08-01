Last updated on .From the section Cricket

New Glamorgan chair Mark Rhydderch-Roberts has been the county's treasurer since 2017

Former banking executive Mark Rhydderch-Roberts is the new Glamorgan chair after Gareth Williams joined the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

Rhydderch-Roberts, 61, has been the treasurer at the Welsh county since 2017.

Other current roles include non-executive director of the International Conference Centre in Newport and as a director of Pontypridd rugby club.

Vice-chair Ann Marie Smale has been interim chair since Williams' move.

Williams' appointment to the ECB board in May, after four years as chair at Sophia Gardens, meant that he had to relinquish his Glamorgan post.

Rhydderch-Roberts was born in Crickhowell and educated at Brecon High School before attending Swansea and Bath universities.

He played senior club rugby as a hooker in the 1980s, playing for Abertillery, Pontypridd, Bath, Saracens, London Welsh, Newport and Ebbw Vale before retiring in 1990.