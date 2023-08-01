Last updated on .From the section The Hundred

The Hundred, men's competition; Trent Rockets v Southern Brave Trent Rockets 133-8 (100 balls): Hain 63 (39); Jordan 3-18, C Overton 2-33 Southern Brave 127 (99 balls): Du Plooy 29 (19); Gregory 3-19, Sams 3-26 Trent Rockets won by six runs Scorecard , Table

Trent Rockets started their title defence with a thrilling six-run win over Southern Brave in the opening game of The Hundred men's competition.

Sam Hain scored a brilliant 63 from 39 balls to rescue the Rockets from 54-5 and take them to 133-8 at Trent Bridge.

After taking 3-18 with the ball, England seamer Chris Jordan hit 22 from 11 balls to take the Brave to within sight of victory.

However, he fell in the last set and the Brave were bowled out for 127.

Having been put in to bat, the Rockets were in trouble early as England pair Alex Hales and Dawid Malan were dismissed by Craig Overton in the powerplay.

The wickets continued to tumble until Hain was joined in the middle by Imad Wasim - the Pakistan all-rounder who was drafted in as a late replacement for the injured Rashid Khan.

After a period of consolidation, the pair began to kick on with Hain playing a number of eye-catching shots - not least an attempted reverse-scoop that became a reverse pull for four - in a partnership of 78.

The stand was ended by some smart fielding from Jordan to run out Hain in the final set, and the Brave seamer proceeded to bowl Wasim and Matthew Carter with his next two balls to complete a team hat-trick.

On a tricky surface for batting, 2021 champions Brave made a steady start and reached 41-0 before a mid-innings collapse saw them slump to 89-6.

Leus du Plooy and Jordan kept the Brave in contention and even when the former was dismissed by Luke Wood, Jordan's clean hitting ensured there would be a dramatic finale.

It was the Rockets who came out on top, though, as Australia left-armer Daniel Sams bowled Jordan with three balls remaining, Overton was run out next ball and Sams trapped Tymal Mills lbw to seal the win with the game's second team hat-trick.

More to follow.

You can watch Hundred matches on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer every Wednesday and Saturday throughout the competition, alongside both finals on Sunday, 27 August. More details here.