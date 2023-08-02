The Ashes: England lose two-thirds of World Test Championship points for slow over rates
Last updated on .From the section Cricket
England have lost two-thirds of the World Test Championship points they earned in the Ashes after bowling consistently slow over rates.
Ben Stokes' side did not bowl at the required rate in four of the five Tests and have lost 19 of the 28 points they won for two wins and a draw.
Australia have lost 10 points for a slow over rate in the fourth Test.
England and Australia players have also been fined 5% of their match fee for each point lost.
Teams are docked a point for each over they are short. England have lost two points for two missing overs at Edgbaston, nine from the Lord's Test, three for Old Trafford and five for The Oval.
The third edition of the Test Championship has just begun, with a final due to be played in 2025.
England sit fifth in the early standings, with Australia in third and Pakistan top after their series win over Sri Lanka.
Sides accumulate points from each Test they play over a two-year cycle, with the leading two teams meeting in a one-off match to decide the Championship.
Australia won the 2021-23 competition, beating India by 209 runs at The Oval in June.
Bring in penalty runs instead of losing WTC points (which no one cares about) - only way over rates will be addressed.
Cricket really doesn't help itself at times
As it's the paying spectator that looses out with the slow over rate then the players should be forced to stay on the field until the 90 overs are bowled or start earlier the next day.
Spectators are paying very good money, and during a cost of living crisis, only to find that they are watching nowhere near as much cricket as they have outlayed for.
I am a huge fan of the England cricket team. But they need to be held to account if their over rate is significantly insufficient.
Probably before drinks breaks and concussion breaks and other delays.
Would suggest step one is to rework the number with the current playing conditions.
Step 2 - break it down per session - if bowling side behind then lunch break shortens and tea could be replaced by an onfield drinks break.