England are now fifth in the early stages of the third World Test Championship

England have lost two-thirds of the World Test Championship points they earned in the Ashes after bowling consistently slow over rates.

Ben Stokes' side did not bowl at the required rate in four of the five Tests and have lost 19 of the 28 points they won for two wins and a draw.

Australia have lost 10 points for a slow over rate in the fourth Test.

England and Australia players have also been fined 5% of their match fee for each point lost.

Teams are docked a point for each over they are short. England have lost two points for two missing overs at Edgbaston, nine from the Lord's Test, three for Old Trafford and five for The Oval.

The third edition of the Test Championship has just begun, with a final due to be played in 2025.

England sit fifth in the early standings, with Australia in third and Pakistan top after their series win over Sri Lanka.

Sides accumulate points from each Test they play over a two-year cycle, with the leading two teams meeting in a one-off match to decide the Championship.

Australia won the 2021-23 competition, beating India by 209 runs at The Oval in June.