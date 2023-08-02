Last updated on .From the section The Hundred

Persistent rain left no prospect of play at Sophia Gardens

Welsh Fire and Manchester Originals endured a frustrating start to their Women's Hundred campaign as their match was washed out with a ball bowled at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff.

Heavy overnight and morning rain left the outfield too wet for the umpires to consider any play.

The game was due to start at 11:30 BST but was called off at 12:10.

The sides are set to meet in the men's competition at 14:30 but that game is also under threat.