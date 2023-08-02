Chris Hughes told Barbie comment was 'not appropriate' by BBC
From the section The Hundred
Presenter Chris Hughes has been told by the BBC a comment he made to Australian all-rounder Maitlan Brown during The Hundred was "not appropriate".
Hughes interviewed Southern Braves' Brown pitchside during BBC Two's live coverage of the win over Trent Rockets.
After the 26-year-old said the Braves team had been to see the Barbie movie, Hughes replied: "You're a little Barbie yourself with your blue eyes."
Hughes, who first found fame on Love Island, added: "She's blushing now."
The comments were criticised on social media.
In a statement, a spokesperson for the BBC said: "We have spoken to Chris and explained that his comment was not appropriate."
Brown has played for the Australia A team and has received call-ups to the full Australia squad.
In addition to presenting coverage of The Hundred, Hughes has also worked on ITV's horse racing programmes.
