All-rounder Danny Lamb played in five matches for Gloucestershire on a loan deal earlier this summer

Somerset have signed all-rounder Danny Lamb on loan from Lancashire for their One-Day Cup group matches.

The 27-year-old has been at Lancashire since youth level, making 18 List A appearances for the club since, scoring almost 300 runs.

Lamb, who is the brother of England international Emma Lamb, was part of the Lancashire side that reached the One-Day Cup final last season.

This summer he also played in five matches on loan at Gloucestershire.