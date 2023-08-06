Last updated on .From the section The Hundred

The Hundred women's competition, The Kia Oval Oval Invincibles 80: Winfield-Hill 42 (35); Ismail 3-12 Welsh Fire 81-7: Elwiss 33 (29); Kapp 4-18 Welsh Fire won by three wickets Scorecard ; Table

Welsh Fire dismissed defending Hundred champions Oval Invincibles for just 80 as they won by three wickets.

South African seamer Shabnim Ismail took 3-12 against her former side.

Marizanne Kapp dismissed Fire's openers within seven balls, before returning to remove Georgia Elwiss and Emily Windsor with successive deliveries.

Fire continued to lose wickets but Elwiss' 33 helped the away side reach their target with 20 balls to spare at The Oval.

What else do you need to know?

Welsh Fire finished bottom of last year's standings but find themselves top of the early table, with two wins and a no result from their first three fixtures. Oval Invincibles remain sixth after two games.

Invincibles endured a spell of 45 balls without a boundary as they lost regular wickets. Opener Lauren Winfield-Hill watched all but one of them fall as she was the last player dismissed, bowled by Freya Davies.

Winfield-Hill was not the only player to see her stumps rattled, with five Invincibles batters out bowled. Ismail accounted for two of those wickets, cleaning up Suzie Bates and Mady Villiers before removing Ryana Macdonald-Gay lbw.

The dismissals of Villiers and Macdonald-Gay were one of three untaken hat-trick chances in the match, with Paige Scholfield also seeing off Sophia Dunkley and Laura Harris in successive deliveries.

'Welsh Fire have been great' - what they said

Match Hero Shabnim Ismail talking to Sky Sports: "I am 100% thrilled. We knew the ball would move here and that's what we tried to do as a team.

"Welsh Fire have been great to me. I am so chuffed they got me in the team.

"I was stressing at the end because I had my pads on so I'm glad we got over the line."