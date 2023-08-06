Last updated on .From the section The Hundred

The Hundred men's competition, Ageas Bowl Northern Superchargers 201-3 (100 balls): Short 73 (36), Brook (27) Southern Brave 141-5 (100 balls): David 40 (19), Vince 33(27); Topley 3-30 Northern Superchargers won by 60 runs Scorecard ; Table

Matthew Short and Harry Brook hit sparkling half-centuries as Northern Superchargers thrashed Southern Brave by 60 runs in the men's Hundred.

Short top-scored with 73 from 36 balls, while England's Brook smashed an unbeaten 63 from 27 as Superchargers posted 201-3 at the Ageas Bowl.

Tim David hit 40 from 19 in reply, but Southern Brave could only reach 141-5.

England left-armer Reece Topley was the was the pick of the Superchargers bowlers, taking 3-30 from his 20 balls.

What else do you need to know?

Superchargers' total of 201-3 is the highest of this year's Hundred so far and the second time Superchargers have hit 200 or more in the history of the competition.

It is Superchargers' first win of the men's Hundred this year after their opener against Birmingham Phoenix was abandoned because of rain.

Australian Short reached his half-century from just 21 balls, including hitting three fours and two sixes in successive deliveries off James Fuller.

Brook was dropped by Craig Overton on 12 before hitting David for three successive sixes the following set, reaching his fifty from just 24 balls.

Chris Jordan, whose blistering 70 off 32 balls inspired Southern Brave to victory against Welsh Fire , was absent with a calf problem that is set to keep him out for about a week.

'An awesome win' - what they said

Match Hero Northern Superchargers' Matthew Short: "Nice to get off to good start with the bat. I had few nerves before the game, it is my first time in The Hundred. But for it to come off like that I'm super happy, What an awesome win.

"I'm learning from different players and coaches around the world, so hopefully I can keep getting better."

