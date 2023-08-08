Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Ethan Brookes has made 17 List A and three County Championship appearances for Warwickshire since his 2019 debut

Worcestershire have made their second signing for the 2024 season by agreeing to bring in fast bowling all-rounder Ethan Brookes from neighbours Warwickshire on a two-year deal.

Brookes, 22, younger brother of fellow Bears paceman Henry Brookes, follows the signing of Lancashire's Rob Jones.

Solihull-born Brookes, who is part of the Bears' current One-Day Cup side, signed for his boyhood club in 2019.

"I've been here since the age of nine, made loads of friends and worked with great coaches, so it will be strange moving to a new environment," he said.

"I'm 100 per cent still a Bear for now and will be giving it my all, as I always do, to try and help the side win games. It would be great to leave on a high with a really good showing in the One Day Cup."

His move follows an increasing trade between the two counties.

Worcestershire are now run by two former Warwickshire stalwarts, chief executive Ashley Giles and coach Alan Richardson - and currently have two ex-Bears on the playing staff, Adam Hose and Ed Pollock.

Meanwhile, Warwickshire raided New Road last summer for both Moeen Ali and Ed Barnard.

Worcestershire have already announced the departures of four players ahead of next season, pacemen Josh Tongue and Dillon Pennington to Nottinghamshire, along with middle-order bat Jack Haynes and England white-ball international Pat Brown to Derbyshire, while long-serving wicketkeeper Ben Cox has been strongly linked with Leicestershire.