The Hundred women's competition, Emirates Old Trafford Birmingham Phoenix 87 (96 balls): Devine 27 (25); Morris 5-7, Ecclestone 4-11 Manchester Originals 91-5 (99 balls): Wolvaardt 38 (34); Levick 2-12 Manchester Originals won by five wickets Scorecard ; Table

Fi Morris took the best figures in The Hundred as Manchester Originals beat Birmingham Phoenix by five wickets.

Morris claimed 5-7, a record across the women's and men's competitions, while Sophie Ecclestone took 4-11 as Phoenix were all out for 87 at Old Trafford.

Originals made hard work of chasing their low target when they collapsed from 69-1 to 85-5 after Laura Wolvaardt fell for a sparking 38 from 34 balls.

But Kathryn Bryce hit the penultimate ball for four to seal victory.

It is Originals' first completed game of this year's competition, after their first two matches were washed out by rain, while Phoenix remain winless.

Morris beats the previous overall record of 5-13 by Originals men's bowler Josh Little last year, while Oval Invincibles' Marizanne Kapp had held the best women's figures of 4-9, set in 2021.

What else do you need to know?

Sophie Devine, with 27, was the only Phoenix batter to score more than 20, and Eve Jones and Abbey Freeborn were the only others to reach double figures.

Morris took a wicket with her first ball, which was also her first ball for the Originals having signed from Welsh Fire.

Mahika Gaur, 17, impressed with the new ball by conceding just 18 runs from her allocated 20 balls.

Originals' spinners took all 10 Phoenix wickets, with new recruit Amanda-Jade Wellington claiming the other scalp.

Originals opener Emma Lamb was out caught behind from the first ball of their chase to Tess Flintoff - the only pace bowler to take a wicket in the game.

'Fi is a great player' - what they said

Match Hero, Manchester Originals spinner Fi Morris: "The surface was a bit slow and low, not a batter's paradise. We know how to play here and we just stuck to our strengths, bowled a lot of spin and it paid off.

"We made hard work of it at the end but to get over the line was brilliant."

Manchester Originals captain Sophie Ecclestone, speaking to Sky Sports: "There were a lot of nerves going out to bat as we have not played for a while. We just got over the line but we will learn from that.

"Fi bowled so well, she deserves everything she gets. She is a great player and works so hard for it."