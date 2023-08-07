Last updated on .From the section The Hundred

The Hundred men's competition, Emirates Old Trafford Manchester Originals 160-8 (100 balls): Buttler 43 (33), Mir 32* (14); Howell 3-21 Birmingham Phoenix 111 (98 balls): Livingstone 27 (25); Hartley 3-13, Gleeson 2-13, Mir 2-27 Originals won by 49 runs Scorecard . Table .

Manchester Originals beat Birmingham Phoenix by 49 runs to secure their first victory of this year's Hundred.

Jos Buttler top-scored with 43 and Usama Mir hit a lively 32 not out as Originals posted 160-8 at Old Trafford.

Phoenix lost regular wickets in their reply so never generated any momentum, eventually being dismissed for 111.

Liam Livingstone top-scored with 27 as only four Phoenix players reached double figures, with Tom Hartley taking 3-13 for Originals.

Originals lost a rain-reduced match to Welsh Fire before their game against London Spirit was abandoned because of wet weather.

Phoenix remain winless after their first two games were washed out.

What else do you need to know?

Buttler was run out by Moeen Ali's sharp throw, which caused some debate, with the third umpire quickly judging his bat had not crossed the crease before it bounced up in the air.

Phoenix captain Moeen was making his first appearance of this year's Hundred after playing for England against Australia in the Ashes.

Benny Howell impressed with the ball for Phoenix, taking 3-21, including back-to-back wickets of Laurie Evans and Max Holden.

Mir's innings included five fours and one six off just 14 balls in a 46-run stand with Jamie Overton (22 from 13).

The Pakistan leg spinner then had a mixed night in the field, taking 2-27 but dropping two catches.

It is the first time both home sides have won on the same day in this year's Hundred, after Originals women beat Phoenix by five wickets in the early game.

'Really good performance' - what they said

Match Hero Usama Mir on Sky Sports: "I am very happy with this performance. I have been working really hard on my batting so I was very happy to back myself and show everyone my skills today.

"With the ball, I tried to mix it up with some quicker and some slower. It was quite two-paced so that worked well to unsettle the batters."

Manchester Originals captain Jos Buttler on Sky Sports: "A really good performance. Fielding could do with a bit of work. But we read the pitch well. It wasn't straightforward but we adapted well and that allowed us to finish strong.

"We've kept a lot of players from our squad last year and we've got a lot of bases covered. We've got so many all-rounders and that's a real positive for us."