There were three inspections at Neath before the game was called off

Glamorgan's One-Day Cup Group B match against Durham at Neath was washed out without a ball being bowled.

Heavy rain swept across the area through the morning before umpires David Millns and Ant Harris called the match off after a third inspection at 13:00 BST.

Both sides have three points from their first three games.

Glamorgan face Warwickshire on Thursday, also at The Gnoll, in their only other home game outside Cardiff.

Durham's next Group B game is at home to Derbyshire the following day at Chester-le-Street.