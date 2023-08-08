Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Trent Boult has taken 575 wickets for New Zealand, including 187 in 99 one-day internationals

Veteran left-arm seamer Trent Boult has been included in New Zealand's squad for their four one-day internationals in England in September.

Boult, 34, was released from his central contract last August to spend more time with his family and to play in franchise leagues around the world.

"It's great to welcome Trent back into our ODI unit as he begins his preparation towards the World Cup in India," said head coach Gary Stead.

The World Cup starts on 5 October.

Boult last played an ODI in September 2022 and recently featured in the inaugural season of Major League Cricket in the USA.

When he was released from his contract, New Zealand said they would "continue to make a priority of those players with either central or domestic contracts".

Fellow pace bowler Lockie Ferguson is also in the squad after recovering from a back injury, but all-rounder Michael Bracewell is unavailable after surgery on a ruptured Achilles in June.

Batters Mark Chapman and Jimmy Neesham will miss the ODI series, which starts on 8 September, as they await the births of their first children, while spinner Ish Sodhi will return home after the four-match T20 series which precedes the ODIs.

Injured limited-overs captain Kane Williamson will join the squad to continue his rehabilitation following April's surgery on his ruptured anterior cruciate ligament but will not play.

Tom Latham continues to lead the ODI side in his absence, with Test skipper Tim Southee in charge for the T20s.

On the way to England, the Black Caps play three T20 internationals in the United Arab Emirates between 17 and 20 August.

New Zealand ODI squad for England tour: Tom Latham (capt & wk), Finn Allen, Trent Boult, Devon Conway (wk), Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Will Young.

New Zealand T20 squad for England tour: Tim Southee (capt), Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway (wk), Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips. Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert (wk), Ish Sodhi.

Schedule

August

30 1st T20 international, Seat Unique Riverside, Chester-le-Street (18:00 BST)

September

1 2nd T20 international, Emirates Old Trafford (18:00 BST)

3 3rd T20 international, Edgbaston (14:30 BST)

5 4th T20 international, Trent Bridge (18:00 BST)

8 1st ODI, Cardiff (12:30 BST)

10 2nd ODI, Ageas Bowl (11:00 BST)

13 3rd ODI, The Kia Oval (12:30 BST)

15 4th ODI, Lord's (12:30 BST)

