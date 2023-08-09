Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Prithvi Shaw's previous best List A score was 227 not out, made off 152 balls, for Mumbai in 2021

Northamptonshire opener Prithvi Shaw smashed 244 off 153 balls as they piled up 415-8 against Somerset in the One-Day Cup at Wantage Road.

It was the second highest score in a county List A game as Northants came within 10 runs of equalling the club's best 50-over total.

Surrey's Ali Brown still holds the record one-day score in English cricket with his 268 against Glamorgan in 2002.

Shaw struck 11 sixes and 28 fours and put on 194 with Sam Whiteman (54).

India batter Shaw, who once scored 546 in a single innings as a 14-year-old and made a debut Test century when he was only 18, was signed by Northants to provide - as head coach John Sadler put it - a "bit of superstardom".

Having made 34 and 26 in his first two innings for the club, the 23-year-old brought up his 50 off 44 balls against Somerset with a square cut for four off Danny Lamb.

The right-hander, who shared a stand of 108 for the second wicket with Ricardo Vasconcelos (47), went to his century from 81 balls.

When he reached 162 he passed the previous 50-over best for Northamptonshire by former captain David Sales in 2006 and cruised past the county's limited-overs record score of 172 not out by Wayne Larkins, made in a 40-over match in 1983.

Whiteman played on to Lamb with the score on 369 and Shaw eventually departed three balls from the end of the innings, caught at deep mid-wicket off the same bowler, as five more wickets went down for eight runs.

It was Shaw's second double century in 50-over cricket having made 227 not out for Mumbai in February 2021.

Highest individual scores in List A games

277 Narayan Jagadeesan, Tamil Nadu v Arunachal, 2022

268 Alistair Brown, Surrey v Glamorgan, 2002

264 Rohit Sharma, India v Sri Lanka, 2014

257 D'Arcy Short, W Australia v Queensland, 2018

248 Shikhar Dhawan, India A v South Africa A, 2013

244 Prithvi Shaw, Northampshire v Somerset, 2023

