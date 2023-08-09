Close menu

Prithvi Shaw: India batter hits 244 for Northamptonshire in One-Day Cup

Prithvi Shaw
Prithvi Shaw's previous best List A score was 227 not out, made off 152 balls, for Mumbai in 2021

Northamptonshire opener Prithvi Shaw smashed 244 off 153 balls as they piled up 415-8 against Somerset in the One-Day Cup at Wantage Road.

It was the second highest score in a county List A game as Northants came within 10 runs of equalling the club's best 50-over total.

Surrey's Ali Brown still holds the record one-day score in English cricket with his 268 against Glamorgan in 2002.

Shaw struck 11 sixes and 28 fours and put on 194 with Sam Whiteman (54).

India batter Shaw, who once scored 546 in a single innings as a 14-year-old and made a debut Test century when he was only 18, was signed by Northants to provide - as head coach John Sadler put it - a "bit of superstardom".

Having made 34 and 26 in his first two innings for the club, the 23-year-old brought up his 50 off 44 balls against Somerset with a square cut for four off Danny Lamb.

The right-hander, who shared a stand of 108 for the second wicket with Ricardo Vasconcelos (47), went to his century from 81 balls.

When he reached 162 he passed the previous 50-over best for Northamptonshire by former captain David Sales in 2006 and cruised past the county's limited-overs record score of 172 not out by Wayne Larkins, made in a 40-over match in 1983.

Whiteman played on to Lamb with the score on 369 and Shaw eventually departed three balls from the end of the innings, caught at deep mid-wicket off the same bowler, as five more wickets went down for eight runs.

It was Shaw's second double century in 50-over cricket having made 227 not out for Mumbai in February 2021.

Derbyshire are at home to Sussex and Lancashire are playing holders Kent at Blackpool in Wednesday's other games.

Highest individual scores in List A games

  • 277 Narayan Jagadeesan, Tamil Nadu v Arunachal, 2022
  • 268 Alistair Brown, Surrey v Glamorgan, 2002
  • 264 Rohit Sharma, India v Sri Lanka, 2014
  • 257 D'Arcy Short, W Australia v Queensland, 2018
  • 248 Shikhar Dhawan, India A v South Africa A, 2013
  • 244 Prithvi Shaw, Northampshire v Somerset, 2023

Thursday fixtures (11:00 BST start)

Neath: Glamorgan v Warwickshire

Worcester: Worcestershire v Gloucestershire

Friday fixtures (11:00 unless stated)

Nettleworth: Nottinghamshire v Hampshire

The Oval: Surrey v Kent

Chester LS: Durham v Derbyshire

Taunton: Somerset v Sussex

Chelmsfored: Essex v Middlesex (14:00)

Old Trafford: Lancashire v leicestershire (14:00)

Comments

Join the conversation

17 comments

  • Comment posted by skank of the south, today at 16:43

    BBC sports headlines - "Originals chasing 129 to beat invincibles" - what a joke - I wonder how many people know where the Originals are based? less than 10 % I'll guess.

  • Comment posted by TheGreatMc, today at 16:36

    He's an extraordinary talent, but a flat track bully. When the ball moves outside off stump, he gets find out I'm afraid!

  • Comment posted by Mrs Doubtfire, today at 16:35

    Excuse me? 546 in an innings as a 14-year old?

    • Reply posted by Indefatigable Spirit, today at 16:46

      Indefatigable Spirit replied:
      Decent knock!

  • Comment posted by it is all going panwards, today at 16:26

    Great knock 👏👏👏. Good to see Northants put a good show on at last.

  • Comment posted by Salgoud, today at 16:07

    I think there is no HYS on the Hundred because it took such a bashing last year, and in the current climate there could be more anger at wasting licence payers money on something hardly anyone watched on T.V.

    • Reply posted by Captain Obvious , today at 16:21

      Captain Obvious replied:
      Or maybe because Sky has most of the coverage 😆

  • Comment posted by glynn burgess, today at 16:03

    Magnificent innings. When is the BBC going to dare open a comments section on a game from the dreaded ? Over a week now and no sign of one - I wonder why?

    • Reply posted by glynn burgess, today at 16:40

      glynn burgess replied:
      *100!

  • Comment posted by so322, today at 15:49

    Well done young man. Good to hear some proper cricket with the best commentaors still on the radio despite the 'Marmite Cup'.

    • Reply posted by Charles G, today at 16:42

      Charles G replied:
      It’s not even marmite. Just sheer poison.

  • Comment posted by PetreDyche, today at 15:48

    I can't even begin to wrap my head around an innings like that, let alone how to start chasing it. One of the many reasons I'll never be much of a batter.

  • Comment posted by skank of the south, today at 15:42

    Congrats Prithvi on your monumental innings - It's a pity you weren't playing in the micky mouse 100 because you could have been out for 4 in that and the BBC would have given you more space -still we know what we prefer don't we viewers!.

    • Reply posted by Captain Obvious , today at 16:22

      Captain Obvious replied:
      Yes the 100 over the 1 day Cup for sure at least some excitement and proper cricketers

  • Comment posted by Shades, today at 15:39

    I am at the game. It was an insane innings. To think that he has been out of form…

