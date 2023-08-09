Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Logan van Beek took two wickets in a Super-Over finish against West Indies in June

Worcestershire have signed Netherlands all-rounder Logan van Beek for the rest of the One-Day Cup group stage and two County Championship matches.

New Zealand-born van Beek has played 25 one-dayers and 23 T20 internationals for the Dutch team.

The 32-year-old hit 30 runs against West Indies in Super Over finish to a World Cup qualifier in June.

He could make his Pears debut in Thursday's One-Day Cup group game against Gloucestershire at New Road.

Following the One-Day Cup, he will be available for home Championship fixtures against Glamorgan and Durham, starting on 3 and 19 September.

"He has experience of conditions in this country with Derbyshire and has shown he is a most capable performer in red ball and white ball cricket," said head coach Alan Richardson.

"His Super Over against the West Indies was astonishing, but there is so much more to his game than that in all skill sets."

Van Beek has also taken 188 wickets and scored 1,783 runs in first-class cricket.

"I'm really looking forward to playing a part in Worcestershire's push for honours in two competitions," he said.

"I know I got a lot of headlines for the Super Over against the West Indies, but there is more to my game and I hope to be able to contribute with bat and ball."