The Hundred men's competition: Oval Invincibles v Manchester Originals Oval Invincibles 186-5 (100 balls): Klaasen 60 (27); J Overton 2-21 Manchester Originals 92 (89 balls): J Overton 37; Johnson 3-1 Invincibles won by 94 runs Scorecard . Group table .

Australian Spencer Johnson took three wickets on an eye-catching Hundred debut as Oval Invincibles thrashed Manchester Originals by 94 runs.

The 27-year-old left-arm quick finished with extraordinary figures of 3-1 from 20 balls, regularly bowling over 90mph as Originals were dismissed for 92.

His spell was the most economical 20-ball effort in The Hundred.

South Africa's Heinrich Klaasen earlier smashed six sixes in a 27-ball 60 in the Invincibles' 186-5.

Their total was their highest in the men's Hundred, with England international Roy striking 59 from 42 balls.

Bowling to England pair Jos Buttler and Phil Salt, Johnson conceded only one run in his first spell of 10 before returning to take three wickets in 10 consecutive deliveries without conceding a run.

"I can't believe it myself to be honest," the South Australian said.

"I would've loved to be part of the Ashes. Hopefully one day I will be there."

Invincibles captain Sam Billings said: "To provide a performance like that against Jos Buttler and Phil Salt as well, two of the best players in the world at the moment, I can't really put into words how special that bowling performance is.

"Of course, that kind of pitch suited him down to the ground, raw pace, but you've got to still do it. Really, really good from him."

Who is Spencer Johnson?

Having struggled with injury early in his career, including a recurring foot stress fracture, Johnson only made his Big Bash and Sheffield debuts earlier this year at the age of 27.

But he has caught the eye, earning comparisons with namesake and former Australia left-armer Mitchell Johnson, and received his maiden call-up earlier this week for a T20 series in South Africa.

"I've had a bit of a tough run with injury but I've come out of the other side now - I'm loving it," he told BBC Sport.

Bowling accurately and finding significant inswing, Johnson's spell was the second-most economical spell in any of the major T20 leagues (minimum 18 balls) while false shots were played to 70% of his balls - the highest figure in The Hundred.

"If I was Australian I would be like 'get him a contract now'," said England bowler James Anderson on BBC Two.

"Make sure they look after him. Imagine Spencer in the [50-over] World Cup in India. He would be incredible."

What else do you need to know?