Last updated on .From the section Counties

Jake Libby cracked 86 from 75 balls and shared a 193-run partnership for the third wicket with Gareth Roderick

Metro Bank One Day Cup, New Road, Worcester: Worcestershire Rapids 375-7 (50 overs): Roderick 137, Libby 86, Van Beek 41* Gloucestershire 290 (48.3 overs): Taylor 121, Price 43; Van Beek 4-58 Worcestershire beat Gloucestershire by 85 runs Scorecard l Group table

Gareth Roderick's sparkling century inspired Worcestershire to a 85-run drubbing of Gloucestershire in a record-breaking One-Day Cup match.

Roderick smashed a List A career-best 137 against his old club, sharing 193 for the third wicket with Jake Libby.

A late onslaught helped the hosts post 375-5 - Worcestershire's record List A score against their neighbours.

Despite wickets tumbling, Jack Taylor hit a defiant 121 from 106 balls as the visitors were dismissed for 290.

The Pears are second in Group B, with three wins from four, while Gloucestershire now have two victories and two defeats to their name.

After a slow start brought them only 34 runs from their opening 12 overs after being put in, the Rapids lived up to their name - adding 341 more from the final 38 overs.

Pakistan international Anwar Ali picked up his first wicket for Gloucestershire as Rob Jones was caught behind early on to leave the hosts 53-2, but another of his overs went for 23 - with Roderick clubbing 18 from four balls.

The third-wicket partnership spanned more than 23 overs but was eventually broken for 193 when Libby was superbly caught for 86 by Paul van Meekeren at gully, off the bowling of Zaman Akhter.

Roderick followed just nine balls later as he was caught by Anwar off the bowling of former team-mate Tom Smith for a List A career-best 137 from just 114 balls, which featured 12 fours and four sixes.

Kashif Ali smashed 39 off 22 balls to steer the hosts past 300 with five overs to go, but there was still time for debutant Logan van Beek (41 not out from 19 deliveries) and Matthew Waite (24) to add 58 runs from 25 balls as the hosts posted 375-7.

Chris Dent (38) gave the visitors a solid start but 40-0 became 80-5, and only Taylor and Tom Price (43) were able to steady the ship.

Taylor went through the gears as wickets tumbled, hitting eight fours and six maximums on his way to his maiden List A century, but he fell in the penultimate over to Dutchman Van Beek, who ousted Van Meekeren off the next delivery to finish the match on a hat-trick - and with figures of 4-58.