Last updated on .From the section The Hundred

The Hundred women's competition: Birmingham Phoenix v Welsh Fire Welsh Fire 137-7 (100 balls): Beaumont 59 (40); Baker 2-21 Birmingham Phoenix 134-4 (100 balls): Flintoff 55 (45); Ismail 3-31 Welsh Fire won by three runs Scorecard. Table.

Shabnim Ismail took a magnificent hat-trick for Welsh Fire to seal a thrilling three-run victory over Birmingham Phoenix.

Phoenix needed four runs to win from the last three balls when Ismail dismissed Tess Flintoff for 55, and Erin Burns and Issy Wong for nought.

England wicketkeeper Amy Jones was left stranded on 48 at the other end.

Fire remain unbeaten in The Hundred women's competition while Phoenix are still searching for their first win.

Phoenix looked to be cruising to victory in pursuit of 137-7 after a dominant second-wicket stand of 93 between Flintoff and Jones before Ismail's stunning burst.

The former South Africa quick stayed calm after being hit for four by Flintoff from the 97th delivery, fighting back to bowl the all-rounder with the next ball.

Burns flashed the next to Claire Nicholas before England seamer Wong was bowled from the final ball.

Earlier, Fire's 137-7 was set up by England batter Tammy Beaumont's 59 from 40 balls, but their batting faltered at the end of the innings with a collapse of four wickets for just 13 runs.

Fire will be back in action at Sophia Gardens on Saturday 12 August against Southern Brave while Phoenix take on defending champions Oval Invincibles at Edgbaston on Sunday 13 August.

What else do you need to know?

Phoenix's bowlers struggled early in Fire's innings but fought back with two wickets apiece for leg-spinners Hannah Baker and Katie Levick, and two for seamer Emily Arlott.

England pace bowler Wong only bowled 10 balls, going for 18 runs.

Fire have now won three of four games (with one washout) this year, having only won one match in the entirety of their campaign in 2022.

Ismail is the second bowler to take a hat-trick in the women's Hundred after Alana King for Trent Rockets in 2022.

But they were dealt a big blow in the field with star all-rounder Matthews going off injured with a shoulder injury, and she was unable to bowl.

'I'm still getting over it!' - what they said

Welsh Fire bowler Shabnim Ismail on Sky Sports: "I'm still getting over that, even though I took three wickets in the last over.

"I have taken one hat-trick before but I'm so chuffed to get over the line for the team today.

"The team is completely different this year. We have a firm belief."

Welsh Fire captain Tammy Beaumont: "That was incredibly stressful! But I am so proud of the girls.

"We were a little bit off with the ball up front and losing Hayley on a wicket that was turning was massive. But we fought through it until the end and Shabnim Ismail is never far away from a hat-trick ball!"