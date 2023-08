Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Sussex and former England fast bowler Steven Finn has announced his retirement from professional cricket following an 18-year career.

The 34-year-old right-armer took 125 wickets at an average of 30.40 in 36 Test appearances between 2010 and 2016.

He made his first-class debut for Middlesex in June 2005, but has not featured in red-ball cricket since July last year due to a knee injury.

Finn also played 69 ODIs and 21 T20 internationals for England.

More to follow.